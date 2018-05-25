You Can Now Buy Dresses Inspired by Carrie Bradshaw​'s Iconic Wedding Gown

To this day, I still think about Carrie Bradshaw’s iconic, poofy wedding dress. You know, the one where she almost walked down the aisle in, but then Big (played by Chris Noth) got cold feet and screwed everything up. I’ve since forgiven him...I guess.

Designed by Vivienne Westwood, the "cloud dress" first popped up in the designer’s Winter 2007/2008 collection. It was then re-designed for Sarah Jessica Parker’s Sex and the City character.

The strapless gown featured two different colors of material: The corset top was made from gold backed ivory silk satin duchess while the skirt was crafted from ivory silk Radzimir taffeta. It was truly one of the most magnificent pieces I've ever seen from the television series, and I'm positive I am not the only one who's still obsessed with the gown. (Raise your hand if you've pinned this onto your secret Pinterest wedding board.)

Though you can't buy Carrie's exact dress, to celebrate the Sex and the City movie's 10-year anniversary, Westwood designed several pieces for the Spring/Summer 2018 collection that features elements inspired by Carrie's wedding gown. In particular, the items were created with the "Wilma cutting system," which Westwood used to create the original feminine bridal look.

The pieces will be available in select Vivienne Westwood flagship stores across the country and online. Take a peek, and shop the dress-inspired pieces below. As an added bonus: From May 27 to June 3, Carrie's original wedding dress will be on display at the Vivienne Westwood flagship boutique in NYC. (The dates are already marked on my cal.)



