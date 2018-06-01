Today's Top Stories
Princess Eugenie's Hat Contained a Sweet Message for the World or, Possibly, for Her Fiancé​ ​​

The young royal was spotted at Queen E's garden party.

Getty Images

When Queen Elizabeth throws a garden party, one wears a hat. (It’s kinda written in the dress code.) Thankfully, Princess Eugenie of York, being a royal and all, had plenty to choose from when she attended the Buckingham Palace Garden Party on Thursday. She met up with Princess William and was spotted wearing a navy three-quarter sleeve dress with a matching Misa Harada fascinator.

Getty Images

Getty Images
Embroidered on the front of her hat was the word, "Love." Though this message could have simply been a general proclamation (like when your friend wears that Tshirt that says "summer forever"), I prefer the theory that this word was directed to Princess Eugenie's fiancé, Jack Brooksbank. The pair announced their engagement back in January and will marry on Oct. 12, 2018 at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle—the same place Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had their little get-together a few weeks ago.

Getty Images

As of now, Princess Eugenie's exact hat is still available to shop, should you throw a garden party of your own. (Pssst, Queen E, we're still waiting for our garden party invites.)

Courtesy

Misa Harada, $255 SHOP IT

