This Super Fan Re-Created Taylor Swift's Tour Outfit From Scratch

Recently, one of Taylor Swift’s fans went above and beyond to honor the singer—and the result was priceless. Lotte, who goes by the Twitter username @teatimetay13, decided to re-create one of Taylor's costumes from her Fearless tour, specifically, the marching band ensemble, and she shared a step-by-step process of the DIY look on Twitter. The post, which has received over 1.1k likes, makes Lotte the number 1 Swiftie in my book. Read on to see some highlights from her creation process.
Lotte began with this announcement:
She laid out the pieces she needed for the outfit:
Here are shots of the collar, sleeve, and jacket details:
Presumably, Lotte's grandma was there for moral support:
Lotte (who kind of looks like Taylor Swift herself) tried on the jacket:
She added some finishing touches a.k.a. sequins (a Taylor signature) to the look:
And posted pics of the look coming together:
There was a skirt portion too:
The completed outfit:
Lotte, this is amazing. Taylor, if you need a new costume designer, you know who to call.