This Super Fan Re-Created Taylor Swift's Tour Outfit From Scratch

Recently, one of Taylor Swift’s fans went above and beyond to honor the singer—and the result was priceless. Lotte, who goes by the Twitter username @teatimetay13, decided to re-create one of Taylor's costumes from her Fearless tour, specifically, the marching band ensemble, and she shared a step-by-step process of the DIY look on Twitter. The post, which has received over 1.1k likes, makes Lotte the number 1 Swiftie in my book. Read on to see some highlights from her creation process.

Lotte began with this announcement:



process thread of me making the Fearless tour opening outfit pic.twitter.com/kNUT5WSeKL — lotte 🌟 (@teatimetay13) April 22, 2018

She laid out the pieces she needed for the outfit:

front & back panels are done & ripping them apart works! pic.twitter.com/dyDZhVs6qu — lotte 🌟 (@teatimetay13) April 22, 2018

Here are shots of the collar, sleeve, and jacket details:

it's not time to sew all of the details on yet but I wanted to see what it looked like so pic.twitter.com/Vwq5u8C90p — lotte 🌟 (@teatimetay13) April 28, 2018

Presumably, Lotte's grandma was there for moral support:

Lotte (who kind of looks like Taylor Swift herself) tried on the jacket:

this is the only mirror I have here LMAO but you can kind of see the fit pic.twitter.com/mf1R0WWDWp — lotte 🌟 (@teatimetay13) April 29, 2018

She added some finishing touches a.k.a. sequins (a Taylor signature) to the look:

got on some of the black sequins, it's late and I'm tired so I'm done for today whew pic.twitter.com/nv53RwAz2F — lotte 🌟 (@teatimetay13) April 29, 2018

And posted pics of the look coming together:



SO CLOSE i have to buy some more gold cord to add to the shoulders but besides that the top is done! pic.twitter.com/Nw2iCJ0YG3 — lotte 🌟 (@teatimetay13) May 2, 2018

There was a skirt portion too:

not completely satisfied with the look of the skirt yet but it's something



(also yes the jacket looks crooked bc I put it on in a rush lol) pic.twitter.com/iEQPtsK312 — lotte 🌟 (@teatimetay13) May 4, 2018

The completed outfit:

it's 1:30am and I need to press the skirt but...... I think....I'm done... HALLELUJAH pic.twitter.com/YAtd6dl4Mv — lotte 🌟 (@teatimetay13) May 5, 2018

Lotte, this is amazing. Taylor, if you need a new costume designer, you know who to call.