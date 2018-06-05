Today's Top Stories
Gigi Hadid's Catsuit for the CFDA Fashion Awards Looks Like It Was Painted on Her by Picasso

She is the canvas and this is an artistic masterpiece.

Gigi Hadid attended the 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards in a Versace catsuit that left me—and possibly everyone else who saw her—completely speechless. The one-piece designer number features an attention-grabbing, graphic print resembling abstract art, and at first glance, looks like it could be painted on.

The 23-year-old model was at the event to support her friend and designer Donatella Versace, who is receiving the International Award. There was also no better way for Gigi to pay tribute to the fashion guru than by wearing a design from the iconic fashion house. (Look closely and you can make out the Versace logos on Gigi's arms and legs.)

She styled the vibrant outfit with jewels from Lorraine Schwartz and Gigi by Messika, a pair of red Stuart Weitzman heels, and a matching bold red lip. The model most likely met up with BFF Kendall Jenner, who wore her own eye-catching look on the red carpet, at the event. And, we can only imagine the conversations they're having about each other's outfits.

