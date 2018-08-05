white young goat
Today's Top Stories
1
This Story About 100 Loose Goats is the G.O.A.T.
Meghan Markle
2
This is Meghan Markle's One Birthday Wish
image
3
WORTH IT: 5 Beauty Products You Need Right Now
*EXCLUSIVE* Katie Holmes takes her daughter Suri for a treat in the neighborhood
4
Give Me Katie Holmes' Chloé​ Ballet Flats, Please
image
5
This Week in Timothée Chalamet, August 3 Edition

Comparing Meghan Markle's Two Very Different Summer Wedding Looks

image
Getty ImagesSplash

It's wedding season and Meghan Markle's royal calendar has been full since her own highly-anticipated, internationally-televised wedding in May. Since walking down the aisle herself, Meghan has attended not just one, but two royal-adjacent weddings as Prince Harry's plus one.

In June, Harry and Meghan attended his cousin, Celia McCorquodale's, wedding. Celia is the niece of Harry's mother, the late Princess Diana. This weekend, Meghan spent her 37th birthday at the wedding of Harry's childhood best friend, Charlie van Straubenzee and Daisy Jenks.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Both were summer weddings. Both were the weddings of people close to Harry. Both were sure-to-be-photographed affairs—but Meghan's looks for the two weddings couldn't have been much more different. Let's compare.

For Celia's wedding, Meghan splashed out big (or Prince Charles did, anyway) on a flowy, blue and white Oscar de la Renta dress that cost $5,490.

image
Splash News

Meghan paired the light, airy dress with a white, $49 fascinator from Marks & Spencer.

Meghan Duchess Of Sussex And Prince Harry Duke Of Sussex Arriving For The Wedding Of Celia McCorquodale In Stoke Rochford
Splash NewsGeoff Robinson Photography / SplashNews.com
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Buzzwords for Meghan's June wedding look: Dainty. Delicate. Effervescent.

For van Straubenzee's wedding this weekend, Meghan went in a totally different direction in just about every imaginable way. Here's what the looks have in common: They are both dresses and they were both worn by Meghan Markle.

Instead of light and bright, Meghan went with a darker, bolder dress from Club Monaco. At $328, the Shoanah Dress is also considerably more affordable than the Oscar de la Renta Meghan wore to Celia's big day.

Charlie Van Straubenzee Wedding
Getty ImagesSamir Hussein
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

While the top of the dress was pure navy, the real star of the look was the dress' pleated, multi-colored skirt, which commanded attention in diagonal splashes of blue, green, and pale pink.

Charlie Van Straubenzee Wedding
Getty ImagesMax Mumby/Indigo

Meghan also went darker with her fascinator, sporting a black piece from her favorite milliner, Philip Treacy.

Charlie Van Straubenzee Wedding
Getty ImagesMax Mumby/Indigo

Buzzwords for Meghan's August wedding look: Bold. Fun. Playful.

Now we just have to wait and see what Meghan wears to Princess Eugenie's wedding in October.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
image Princess Eugenie's Intense Wedding Sunglasses
Charlie Van Straubenzee Wedding
Shop Every One of Meghan Markle's Best Looks
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Attend UK Team Trials For The Invictus Games Sydney 2018 Meghan Markle Reportedly Planning to Visit Her Dad
Charlie Van Straubenzee Wedding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Birthday PDA
image Here's Why Princess Charlotte Always Wears Dresses
image Why Meghan Markle Wears Dresses with Pockets
Charlie van Straubenzee and Daisy Jenks wedding Meghan Markle at Charlie van Straubenzee’s Wedding
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Visit Nottingham Meghan Markle's Birthday Message from the Palace
Princess Eugenie and Beatrice at Kate and Will's wedding Princess Beatrice Cried Over Hat Criticism
Members Of The Royal Family Attend Events To Mark The Centenary Of The RAF Harry and Meghan Are Tired of All the "Hysteria"