Jennifer Lopez's VMAs Performance and Outfits Were on Fire

Brb, I need to rewatch it.

image
2018 MTV Video Music Awards - Show
Getty ImagesMichael Loccisano

It's a big night for Jennifer Lopez at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards. In addition to being the first latin artist to receive the coveted Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award (past recipients include Britney Spears, Rihanna, Kanye West, and Beyoncé), Lopez also performed live at the VMAs for the first time in over a decade (!!). She made her entrance singing on stage while wearing a printed robe and a gold glittery bodysuit underneath.

Her performance and her outfit were on fire while her beau, A-Rod, watched adoringly from the audience. The look was very different a.k.a. more naked than her red carpet gown, where she wore a strapless one-shoulder silver dress. As J.Lo seamlessly transitioned from song to song of her greatest hits, she added/took off pieces of clothing, including a furry white coat. After a brief disappearance from the stage, she returned in a glittery gold tracksuit and snapback while singing "Jenny from the Block," before concluding with "Dinero."

The song won for "Best Collaboration" and is nominated for "Best Latin Video." If you haven't listened to it yet, I suggest you do that now so you can fully appreciate all that J.Lo goodness. (The music video also features appearances from DJ Khaled and Cardi B.) See all her outfit changes, below.

