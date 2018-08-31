Emma Stone Looks Radiant in a Sheer Louis Vuitton Gown at the Venice Film Festival

The fashion at the 75th Venice Film Festival is heating up. Celebrities are arriving in Italy to promote their films and bringing their best designer gowns for the occasion. One star in particular has been dominating the red carpet: Emma Stone. On Thursday, the actress arrived to a screening of her new film, The Favourite, while wearing a mesmerizing semi-sheer embroidered dress.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

The 28-year-old star looked radiant in her customized Louis Vuitton gown, which was originally just a sheer jacket from the resort 2019 collection. To keep things modest on the red carpet, Stone wore nude undergarments (or perhaps a bodysuit?) under the sheer ensemble and finished the look with a pair of metallic strappy heels. She swept her hair up and off her shoulders, opting for some loose waves to frame her face.

Stone's an ambassador for Louis Vuitton, first repping their handbags, and now, most recently, appearing in the luxury house's first fragrance film campaign. It's no surprise then that the actress chose to wear the label to one of the biggest film festivals of the year. (The VFF is considered one of the "big threes," alongside the Cannes Film Festival and the Berlin International Film Festival.)

Ahead, see a photo of Stone's original jacket-turned-dress, then prepare to obsess over her stunning red carpet snaps.

Getty Images Peter White

Getty Images Barcroft Media

Getty Images Barcroft Media

Getty Images Franco Origlia