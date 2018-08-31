image
Today's Top Stories
1
The Best Deals from The Outnet's Labor Day Sale
The Duke & Duchess Of Sussex Attend A Gala Performance Of "Hamilton" In Support Of Sentebale
2
Did Meghan Just Break One of the Queen's Rules?
image
3
4 Honest Reviews on JoJo Fletcher's Clothing Line
image
4
The Only Fall Hair Inspo You'll Ever Need
CLARISSA EXPLAINS IT ALL, Melissa Joan Hart, 1991-1994
5
You Can Stream These Nickelodeon '90s Classics

Emma Stone Looks Radiant in a Sheer Louis Vuitton Gown at the Venice Film Festival

She shines from every angle.

image
The Favourite Red Carpet Arrivals - 75th Venice Film Festival
Getty ImagesAndreas Rentz

The fashion at the 75th Venice Film Festival is heating up. Celebrities are arriving in Italy to promote their films and bringing their best designer gowns for the occasion. One star in particular has been dominating the red carpet: Emma Stone. On Thursday, the actress arrived to a screening of her new film, The Favourite, while wearing a mesmerizing semi-sheer embroidered dress.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

The 28-year-old star looked radiant in her customized Louis Vuitton gown, which was originally just a sheer jacket from the resort 2019 collection. To keep things modest on the red carpet, Stone wore nude undergarments (or perhaps a bodysuit?) under the sheer ensemble and finished the look with a pair of metallic strappy heels. She swept her hair up and off her shoulders, opting for some loose waves to frame her face.

Stone's an ambassador for Louis Vuitton, first repping their handbags, and now, most recently, appearing in the luxury house's first fragrance film campaign. It's no surprise then that the actress chose to wear the label to one of the biggest film festivals of the year. (The VFF is considered one of the "big threes," alongside the Cannes Film Festival and the Berlin International Film Festival.)

Ahead, see a photo of Stone's original jacket-turned-dress, then prepare to obsess over her stunning red carpet snaps.

Louis Vuitton 2019 Cruise Collection : Runway
Getty ImagesPeter White
The Favourite Premiere - 75th Venice Film Festival
Getty ImagesBarcroft Media
The Favourite Premiere - 75th Venice Film Festival
Getty ImagesBarcroft Media
The Favourite Red Carpet Arrivals - 75th Venice Film Festival
Getty ImagesFranco Origlia
The Favourite Premiere - 75th Venice Film Festival
Getty ImagesBarcroft Media
Related Stories
image
Emma Stone Joins the Louis Vuitton Family
Emma Stone in Cannes | ELLE UK
Emma Stone on Ryan Gosling's Snacking Habit

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Fashion
Street Style - Berlin - July 13, 2018 Fall Pieces Under $200 from Saks' Labor Day Sale
image Meghan and Kate Will Never Wear This One Color
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
2018 US Open - Day 3 Serena Williams Wears Second Tutu to U.S. Open
image The Very Best Looks at the Venice Film Festival
Celebrity Sightings In Paris - August 30, 2018 Lady Gaga Is the First to Carry the New Céline Bag
image
The Best Deals from The Outnet's Labor Day Sale
Prince Harry Marries Ms. Meghan Markle - Windsor Castle Why Meghan's Second Wedding Dress Isn't On Display
image Priyanka Chopra Wore a $58 Aritzia Crop Top
image Comparing Kate and Meghan's Theater Style
The Duke & Duchess Of Sussex Attend A Gala Performance Of "Hamilton" In Support Of Sentebale Did Meghan Just Break One of the Queen's Rules?