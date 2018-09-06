image
Today's Top Stories
1
Witches Are Getting Dark Again
image
2
Secrets From Women Who Fake a Good Night's Sleep
image
3
I Found the World's Best Denim Jacket
TBS' 'Full Frontal With Samantha Bee' For Your Consideration Event - Arrivals
4
Samantha Bee's New App Offers Civic Engagement, $$
image
5
The Absolute Best Coats for Fall, All Under $250

​Khloé Kardashian​ Semi-Sheer White Bikini Has Me Planning My Next Vacation

Traveling with BF Tristan Thompson and baby True, Khloé is clearly living her best life right now.

image
Opening Ceremony + Calvin Klein Jeans Celebrate The Launch Of The #mycalvins Denim Series With Special Guest Kendall Jenner
Getty ImagesJohn Sciulli

Like most couples, Khloé Kardashian and Tristian Thompson's relationship has encountered some major road bumps. (On Tuesday, Khloé took to Instagram to address marriage rumors and also confirmed Thompson cheated on her.) But it seems this week, at least, all is good in paradise. The couple and their four-month-old daughter, True, are currently on vacation at an undisclosed location. Khloé posted several photos from their getaway, writing, "Me and my girl!!" in a snap of her and True.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

She also shared a solo shot of herself in a white bikini. As she stared off into the distance, we got a good look at the two piece: a semi-sheer top and high-waisted bikini bottoms—very on-trend! Khloé completed her vacation outfit with a breezy pink-and-white beach cover up and accessorized with tassel earrings and a head bandana. Is there a better vacation look? We think not....

My guess is Thompson took this #OOTD for her and like all Instagram boyfriends, he did a pretty good job. While Khloé didn't reveal the exact brand of her bikini or other pieces from her outfit, I tracked down similar options, below, in case you want to channel her vacation style.

View this post on Instagram

💚 Forever Thankful For It ALL 💚

A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on


Shop similar pieces:

image
Courtesy

Rockins silk bandana scarf, $30 SHOP IT

image
Courtesy

New Friends Colony, $53 SHOP IT

image
Courtesy

Muche Muchette cover up, $225 SHOP IT

image
Courtesy

Made by Dawn ruffle bikini top, $95 SHOP IT

image
Courtesy

Lane Crawford high-waist bikini bottom, $170 SHOP IT

Related Story
image
Khloé Kardashian Reveals Biggest Parenting Fear
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Fashion
image 10 Must-Have Scarves for Fall 2018
image I Found the World's Best Denim Jacket
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image Amazon Fashion Is Now Selling J.Crew Clothing
image Gigi Hadid Has Mastered the Off-the-Shoulder Look
The Duke & Duchess Of Sussex Attend The WellChild Awards Meghan Markle is Wearing The Queen's Gift To Her
image The Absolute Best Coats for Fall, All Under $250
The Duke & Duchess Of Sussex Attend The WellChild Awards Meghan Markle Wears Another Sleek Black Suit
image Which Look Makes the Cut?
"China: Through The Looking Glass" Costume Institute Benefit Gala - Arrivals Kendall Jenner's Bikini Top's Only $55
Celebrity Sightings in New York City - August 21, 2018 Shop Kylie Jenner's Adidas Falcon Sneakers Soon