​Khloé Kardashian​ Semi-Sheer White Bikini Has Me Planning My Next Vacation

Like most couples, Khloé Kardashian and Tristian Thompson's relationship has encountered some major road bumps. (On Tuesday, Khloé took to Instagram to address marriage rumors and also confirmed Thompson cheated on her.) But it seems this week, at least, all is good in paradise. The couple and their four-month-old daughter, True, are currently on vacation at an undisclosed location. Khloé posted several photos from their getaway, writing, "Me and my girl!!" in a snap of her and True.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

She also shared a solo shot of herself in a white bikini. As she stared off into the distance, we got a good look at the two piece: a semi-sheer top and high-waisted bikini bottoms—very on-trend! Khloé completed her vacation outfit with a breezy pink-and-white beach cover up and accessorized with tassel earrings and a head bandana. Is there a better vacation look? We think not....

My guess is Thompson took this #OOTD for her and like all Instagram boyfriends, he did a pretty good job. While Khloé didn't reveal the exact brand of her bikini or other pieces from her outfit, I tracked down similar options, below, in case you want to channel her vacation style.

Shop similar pieces:

Courtesy

Rockins silk bandana scarf, $30 SHOP IT

Courtesy

New Friends Colony, $53 SHOP IT

Courtesy

Muche Muchette cover up, $225 SHOP IT

Courtesy

Made by Dawn ruffle bikini top, $95 SHOP IT

Courtesy

Lane Crawford high-waist bikini bottom, $170 SHOP IT