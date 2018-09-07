Yesterday, Meghan Markle wore a mesmerizing blue Jason Wu dress to the 100 Days of Peace Gala in London alongside her husband Prince Harry. Typically, the Duchess chooses outfits that are custom-made for her, or better yet, currently available to shop, which is what makes her style so accessible. But this time around, it was neither—and we all missed it.

Meghan's Mirror, the fashion blog that keeps tabs on the Duchess' style, originally predicted Jason Wu designed a bespoke piece for Meghan, noting that Karlie Kloss has worn a similar style in the past. However, last night Wu revealed on Instagram that the dress is from his upcoming spring/summer 2019 collection, which he plans to show during his presentation today at New York Fashion Week.

In other words, Jason Wu executed a brilliant sneak peek of his collection at the hands of one of the most beloved figures in the world...right under our noses. And it was pure genius.

It's unclear whether or not the idea came from Meghan Markle's stylist, Jessica Mulroney, Wu, or Meghan herself. The internet, of course, then started to notice how strategic Meghan's outfits really are. (S/o to reporter Elizabeth Holmes for the analysis.)

Wu will present his SS19 collection at 1 p.m. today. It will be interesting to see whether the piece was tailored to Meghan specifically, or if we'll be able to wear the exact same style come spring. Check back here for updates.