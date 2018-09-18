image
Keri Russell Wore the Sexiest Feathered Black Dress on the Emmys Red Carpet

The feathers! The neckline!

image
image
ShutterstockMatt Sayles/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

If one actress who won the sexiest dress award tonight at the Emmys, it's Keri Russell. Russell, who stars in The Americans, is nominated for lead actress in a drama series and arrived to the red carpet looking like a winner already. She wore a long-sleeve belted black dress with structured shoulders and the gown featured a sultry plunging neckline design. While her midsection was covered in black feathers, the bottom portion of her look revealed two thigh-high slits.

As she walked, the skirt billowed in the breeze, revealing her svelte legs and a pair of lace-up champagne-colored heels. The look, at first, seemed modest but really was one of the sexiest ensembles we've seen so far on the red carpet.

Russell, of course, dressed to impress tonight as her show has garnered three different Emmy nominations. While she's up for lead actress, her costar Matthew Rhys is nominated for lead actor in a drama series and the show itself is nominated for outstanding drama series. (TBH, I personally don't watch The Americans, but I might have to start because Keri Russell has captured my heart in this stunning ensemble.)

See her look from head to toe, below.

70th Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Getty ImagesFrazer Harrison
US-ENTERTAINMENT-TELEVISION-EMMYS-ARRIVALS
Getty ImagesVALERIE MACON
70th Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Getty ImagesJohn Shearer
