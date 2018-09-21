As part of the Kardashian-Jenner dynasty, it goes without saying that Stormi Webster already has a destiny of fame, fortune and success ahead of her. Hey, she’s already richer than the rest of us can ever dream of being, and hasn’t even learned to hold her own head up properly yet. Still, it looks as though the seven-month-old daughter of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott will be ready to take on the world even sooner than we all thought she would.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Yesterday, new mom Kylie and boyfriend Travis shared the latest adorable family picture of their daughter on Snapchat. It showed Stormi (almost) standing on her on two feet, holding hands with her dad and trying her best to put one foot in front of the other. Oh c’mon, she’s already the heir to her mum’s billionaire fortune, don’t tell me she’s gifted and talented as well.

Kylie proudly shared the sweet image on her social media, telling fans: “We about to be walking soon.” You might also notice that Stormi is dressed in suitably stylish footwear, laced up in the perfect pair of Nike OG Air Jordan 3s to practice her first steps, obviously.

Instagram

Add those in-demand sneakers to the Hermés bag that mom is keeping safe for her in the closet, and Stormi has a wardrobe that any of us should be jealous of.

It seems as though 21-year-old Kylie has taken to motherhood like a complete natural. The realty star and makeup mogul can’t stop sharing updates of her daughter with her 115.3 million followers on Instagram, and they only seem to get cuter each time. Just last week, Kylie posted a video of Stormi’s first dance moves, as she bounced up and down in her mom’s arms to a song in the background.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Between Stormi, Chicago Kardashian-West and True Kardashian, the future of the Kardashian-Jenner family is looking pretty perfect.