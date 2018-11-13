It feels as though the royal wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank took place so long ago now, but that doesn’t mean we’ve stopped thinking about it. From the perfect bridal gown to the adorable moments from the flower girls and pageboys, the whole day was one to remember—and that’s before we even get to the fashion offerings that the celebrity guests left us swooning over. One look in particular, courtesy of Cara Delvigne, stood out amongst the hundreds of arrivals, when she rocked up to St George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, in a three-piece suit.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

The outfit was a cooler-than-cool choice for the model, who nailed the effortlessly fresh and chic look with a little help from a top hat and a toothpick. Sure, it may have technically broken royal protocol for one reason or another, but it turns out that Princess Eugenie was totally fine about it. As any good friend would, Cara literally asked the bride’s permission about the suit before she opted to wear it.

While some critiqued Cara’s choice to go against the rumored strict dress code of the day (women were instructed to wear a day dress and hat while men must wear a morning coat), the model herself insists that the bride was completely okay with the bold look. Telling Grazia how the suit got the royal nod, Cara explained: “Eugenie has been a friend of mine since I was a kid and I've always wanted to wear tails. I texted her, as I wasn't sure about it and she was like: ‘Of course, I expected nothing else from you!’"

Getty Images

Getty Images

She continued: “I found it interesting how many people came up to me and said: ‘You're so brave to wear that!’ I was like, really? I feel way more comfortable like this.”

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Let this be a lesson to us all. Edgy wedding guest outfits are just part of the deal if you want to be friends with the cool kids.