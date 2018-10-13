Royal Wedding Guests Are Still Recovering from Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbanks' Reception

On Friday, royals and celebrities alike turned out for 2018's second royal wedding. Royal Wedding 2.0 saw Princess Eugenie of York marry Jack Brooksbank in a lavish ceremony at St. George's Chapel in Windsor — the same place Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot during Royal Wedding 1.0 in May.

The guest list for the biggest wedding of the season include several royals, of course. Prince William and Kate Middleton attended and even engaged in some rare PDA, presumably because ~love~ was in the air.

Two of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, were even in the wedding — as a pageboy and bridesmaid, respectively.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were also in attendance, returning to their own wedding venue.

As was Eugenie's grandmother, Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II and her grandfather, Prince Philip, who was rumored to be skipping the wedding at one point.

The guest list also include A-list celebrities like Cara Delevingne, Liv Tyler, and Naomi Campbell.

The ceremony was gorgeous, obviously, but what about Princess Eugenie's wedding reception? Well, we know that it was quite a party. Several of the celebrity guests broke the usual social media ban in place at royal weddings and shared snaps from inside the romantic reception.

But it wasn't just romantic. It was also LIT AF, apparently. Some guests posted pictures from the party bus that shuttled them from the ceremony to the reception:

And we know it was a boozy event, complete with lots of tequila.



"I'm in charge of drinks and we'll be serving Casamigos," Brooksbank told the Daily Mail earlier this month, referring to George Clooney's Casamigos Tequila.

Guests are still recovering from the reception, especially Cara Delevingne, who shared a picture of her post-wedding collapse, snapped by none other than fellow wedding guest Liv Tyler.

If the mark of a good party is the next day impact on guests, Eugenie's wedding gets a gold star.