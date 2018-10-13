Kavanaugh Protest
Today's Top Stories
1
It's Not Too Late to Protect Reproductive Freedom
image
2
Body Language Expert Breaks Down Will & Kate's PDA
image
3
This Week in Timothée Chalamet, October 12 Edition
image
4
The Ultimate Travel Guide to Washington Depot, CT
 
5
Your Official Guide to the Royal Family's Tiaras

Royal Wedding Guests Are Still Recovering from Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbanks' Reception

Cara Delevingne shared a behind-the-scenes photo of the morning after.

By Kayleigh Roberts
image
Getty Images

On Friday, royals and celebrities alike turned out for 2018's second royal wedding. Royal Wedding 2.0 saw Princess Eugenie of York marry Jack Brooksbank in a lavish ceremony at St. George's Chapel in Windsor — the same place Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot during Royal Wedding 1.0 in May.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

The guest list for the biggest wedding of the season include several royals, of course. Prince William and Kate Middleton attended and even engaged in some rare PDA, presumably because ~love~ was in the air.

image
Getty Images

Two of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, were even in the wedding — as a pageboy and bridesmaid, respectively.

image
Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were also in attendance, returning to their own wedding venue.

image
Getty Images

As was Eugenie's grandmother, Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II and her grandfather, Prince Philip, who was rumored to be skipping the wedding at one point.

image
Getty Images
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

The guest list also include A-list celebrities like Cara Delevingne, Liv Tyler, and Naomi Campbell.

image
Getty Images
image
Getty Images
image
Getty Images

The ceremony was gorgeous, obviously, but what about Princess Eugenie's wedding reception? Well, we know that it was quite a party. Several of the celebrity guests broke the usual social media ban in place at royal weddings and shared snaps from inside the romantic reception.

image
Instagram

But it wasn't just romantic. It was also LIT AF, apparently. Some guests posted pictures from the party bus that shuttled them from the ceremony to the reception:

image
Instagram

And we know it was a boozy event, complete with lots of tequila.

"I'm in charge of drinks and we'll be serving Casamigos," Brooksbank told the Daily Mail earlier this month, referring to George Clooney's Casamigos Tequila.

Guests are still recovering from the reception, especially Cara Delevingne, who shared a picture of her post-wedding collapse, snapped by none other than fellow wedding guest Liv Tyler.

View this post on Instagram

Post wedding 📸 by @misslivalittle

A post shared by Cara Delevingne (@caradelevingne) on

If the mark of a good party is the next day impact on guests, Eugenie's wedding gets a gold star.

Related Stories
image
Eugenie and Jack's Wedding Party Got Pretty Wild
image
Princess Eugenie Didn't Change Into a Party Dress
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
image Prince Harry Keeps Wearing Broken Shoes
image How Eugenie's Wedding Broke Royal Protocol
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image Kate Middleton Wore Her Royal Wedding Look Before
image The Strict Tiara Rule Meghan and Kate Must Follow
image Eugenie and Jack's Wedding Party Got Pretty Wild
Princess Eugenie Of York Marries Mr. Jack Brooksbank Highlights from the Royal Wedding Speeches
image Eugenie's Flower Girl Thinks Fergie is the Queen
image Inside Princess Eugenie's Royal Wedding Reception
image Why Some Celebs Missed Princess Eugenie's Wedding
image
Princess Eugenie and Jack's Relationship Timeline