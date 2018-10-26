Pippa Middleton is taking every chance she has to get some fresh air with her newborn. For her Friday outing with her baby boy, Pippa wore a brown polka dot dress with white sneakers. She wrapped a scarf around her neck for warmth. Upon closer inspection, however, you'll notice something familiar about her outfit.

If you're thinking about the Whistles shirtdress, you're correct. The piece looks familiar to you because just a week ago, Kate Middleton wore the same exact one (!!), as Wall Street Journal reporter Elizabeth Holmes first pointed out. On October 19, Kate and Prince William hosted a reception for the finalists of BBC Radio One's Teen Hero Awards at Kensington Palace. At the event, Kate wore the brown polka dot dress with Cassandra Goad gold earrings. While the two twinning isn't a big deal—they've kind of already done it like 19 times—this is probably one of the first times we've seen the sisters wear the same piece within a week of each other. Of course, this does beg the question of who actually bought the dress first?

Whistles is a popular brand in the UK and with the dress now sold out, that's a sure sign this was likely one of their most popular pieces. The long-sleeve collared style hits right above the ankles for a flattering length and polka dots are a classic, year-round print.

Splash News SplashNews.com

Strangely enough, Meghan Markle wore her own version of the Whistles dress when she was in Australia. The Duchess of Sussex was in Hervey Bay when she debuted this short-sleeve polka dot dress from & Other Stories. This happened only days after Kate had worn her's, so...coincidence?

If there's one obvious sign in this whole situation, it's that polka dot dresses are in and everyone should own one. Though the Whistles dress is sold out everywhere, I've found similar options so you can channel your inner Pippa, Kate, or Meghan. As the ladies prove, this is one print you should keep on hand at all times for all occasions.

