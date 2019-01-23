image
Sophie Turner Wore an American Flag Outfit With No Pants On a Night Out

She was out in L.A. with Priyanka Chopra.

image
By Marina Liao
image
Getty Images

If you want to spot celebrities in Los Angeles, head to West Hollywood and look for Craig’s. The hotspot is frequented by the likes of Gigi Hadid, Jessica Alba, and Courtney Cox. And after last night, the establishment can now add two more famous faces to the list of people who dined there: Sophie Turner and Priyanka Chopra dropped by to grab dinner together and had their own girl's night out.

The future sisters-in-law—Sophie is marrying Joe Jonas while Nick Jonas married Priyanka in a lavish ceremony last year—could not have dressed more differently for the outing. While Priyanka wore an all-black look underneath her python print trench coat, Sophie opted for a denim shirt-slash-dress from Tommy Hilfiger. The outfit featured an American flag print, and Sophie paired it with tights.

image
Getty Images

Ironically, the actress isn't actually American (she's English), though she seemed taken with the patriotic print. It was an effortless, no-fuss look that said, "Hey, I'm not trying too hard. Just trying to be comfortable." Or as one of our editors put it, "It's just like taking your couch lewk to the Clöob."

Though Sophie's exact outfit isn't available, you can shop a similar flag motif piece from Tommy Hilfiger, below.

image
Courtesy

Tommy Hilfiger American Flag Pocket Jacket, $270 SHOP IT

