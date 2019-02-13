image
Today's Top Stories
1
The 15 Best Black-Owned Beauty Brands
image
2
Judy Greer on Casey's Life After '27 Dresses'
image
3
The Top Runway Looks From NYFW
MCX030119_103
4
The #Angels of Twitter Are Shaping Silicon Valley
image
5
The Instagram Guide to Auckland, New Zealand

Kate Middleton Just Wore the Most Perfect Work-Appropriate Look

image
By Katherine J. Igoe
image
Getty Images
  • Kate Middleton arrived to the Royal Foundation this morning in a gorgeous black-and-white tweed suit.
  • This may be a new outfit for the duchess, with black Tod's shoes, Mulberry clutch, and Kiki McDonough earrings.

        We've been blessed with SO many royal engagements in 2019! This morning, Kate Middleton is attending the Royal Foundation’s "Mental Health in Education" conference. And she just stepped out in a gorgeous black and white, double-breasted tweed suit, giving me major work inspiration for my next big event (I work from home, but STILL).

        Kate arrived without a coat, looking warm and picture-perfect as she stepped out of the car for the outing. Her hair, as it often is, was down and curly in soft waves. So far, what we have for the outfit IDs are that the jacket and matching skirt are either bespoke Chanel or Dolce & Gabbana (and potentially a new outfit for the duchess), per the British press, the black shoes are from Tod's, her black envelope clutch is by Mulberry, and her earrings are Kiki McDonough.

        Even though tweed can sometimes look stuffy, Kate added high, pointed heels, which, combined with the frayed edges of the skirt and jacket, gave the outfit a more modern and updated feel.

        The conference will discuss mental health issues in schools. That's a cause that Kate and William particularly focus on, and have been prioritizing in the past few weeks.

        Here's a video of the outfit in action:

        And here are pictures of the full outfit:

        image
        Getty ImagesSamir Hussein
        image
        Getty ImagesChris Jackson

        Aaand a closeup of her clutch (look at how her suit complements her ring!):

        image
        Getty ImagesChris Jackson

        Later this evening, Kate will be attending a gala for Mentally Healthy Schools at the V&A Museum in London, so here's hoping she stuns just as much as that gorgeous white BAFTAs dress.

        For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

        SUBSCRIBE HERE

        Related Stories
        image
        See Kate Middleton's Stunning 2019 BAFTAs Look
        image
        Check Out Kate's Meghan-esque Shoes!

        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        More From Royal Family Fashion Guide
        image Kate Middleton Wore Princess Diana's Earrings
        image See Kate Middleton's Stunning 2019 BAFTAs Look
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        image Princess Eugenie's Wedding Dress Going on Display
        The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Visit Dundee Kate Middleton, Prince William Had Secret Meetings
        image Kate Middleton's Chic Ankle Boots Are On Sale
        image Kate Middleton Just Took on the Neon Trend
        image Kate Middleton's Red Dress at Mom's Birthday Party
        image Meghan Markle Has Been Working with a Doula
        image
        Shop Every One of Meghan Markle's Best Looks
        image Meghan Markle Visited the Old Vic In the Snow