image
Today's Top Stories
1
Beth Comstock on How to Survive Losing Your Job
image
2
5 Cute Yoga Outfit Ideas That Work for Brunch Too
image
3
Kirsten Gillibrand Announces She's Running in 2020
image
4
6 Easy Ways to Be More Eco-Friendly in 2019
image
5
Found: The 7 Best All-Natural Makeup Brands

Kate Middleton Changes Up Her Shoe Game at the Royal Opera House

image
By Katherine J. Igoe
image
Getty ImagesTim P. Whitby

After a thoroughly casual outing yesterday that including a stylish and affordable J. Crew sweater, Kate Middleton is back to looking glam and colorful today as she visits the Royal Opera House's costume department. The duchess and mom of three wore a vivid fuchsia Oscar de la Renta dress—a good choice to pair with the fun costumes she's going to see and the dancers she's going to meet—and new shoes that add a little flair to her regular wardrobe!

Rupert Sanderson
Malory Pebble
rupertsanderson.com
$765.00
Shop Now

Kate's known for wearing nude and plain black shoes that perfectly complement her outfits and blend seamlessly into the background. But these Rupert Sanderson pumps (a brand that Kate has worn before) give just the right amount of sparkle to stand out. Plus, they're sky-high patent stilettos, a bit of a changeup from Kate's regular suede. It looks like the pair itself might be a year or two old, but a similar style is currently available on their website (update: it sounds like the shoe is available... but exclusive to stores and not online right now). I love the idea of Kate stealthily purchasing shoes and saving them for JUST the right occasion.

The pumps were first IDed by Dress Like a Duchess. The dress itself is a repeat; Kate last wore it in 2017 at the Guild of Health Writers Conference in London. The lovely black bag is by Aspinal of London, per the Daily Mail.

The Duchess Of Cambridge Visits The Royal Opera House
Getty ImagesKarwai Tang

Here's the full outfit in motion:

And a closer look at the new shoes:

image
Getty ImagesMark Cuthbert

I know I say this all the time, but maybe Meghan Markle is having an effect on Kate's wardrobe! Meghan loves her high-end shoes, and always adds a little something special to her otherwise chic and classic styles: mostly recently, with her PVC cow-print heels.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

Related Stories
image
11 Times Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Twinned
image
What Meghan Markle Spends on Clothing
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Royal Family Fashion Guide
image
Shop Every One of Meghan Markle's Best Looks
image Meghan Markle's Cozy Dress Is From H&M
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image Kate Middleton Twins with Meghan Markle in Purple
The Duchess Of Cambridge Visits Islington Community Garden Kate Middleton Shops at J.Crew
image Kate Middleton Wears Skinny Jeans and Chloé Boots
image Meghan's Bright Outfit Took Inspiration From Diana
image Meghan Markle Just Wore Her Brightest Outfit Yet
image Meghan Markle's Cow Print PVC Heels Are Amazing
image Meghan Markle Makes a Surprise Royal Visit
The Royal Family Attend Church At Sandringham Shop Kate Middleton's Stunning Church Look