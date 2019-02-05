ABC's 'The Bachelor' - Season 23
Kate Middleton Took on the Neon Trend For Her Latest Royal Appearance in London

With a bright green dress by Eponine.

By Lucy Wood
image
Getty Images

Since the year began, Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton and Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle have both decided that brighter is better, stepping out for their royal engagements in a selection of vivid colors. Meghan started her 2019 in clashing red and purple shades, while Kate has so far stepped out in vibrant fuchsia, and a bold red party dress.

Continuing the new Duchess dress code, Kate arrived for her latest appearance on Tuesday morning at Lavendar Primary School in Enfield, London, in what might be her brightest look to date. Seriously, sunglasses are advised for this lovely, spring-ready look.

Visiting in support of Places2Be’s Children’s Mental Health Week, Kate chose to wear a fun green dress by Eponine, which fits perfectly into the current neon trend. The textured dress also featured some quirky detail with two pocket cut outs at the waist. Luckily, the simple, long-sleeved shape and thick boucle wool kept the Duchess covered enough to forgo wearing a coat or jacket, but she did play it safe with a pair of black tights for a little extra warmth.

image
Getty Images
image
Getty Images
image
Getty Images

Your bank balance can breathe a sigh of relief, as it seems that Kate's Eponine dress may be a bespoke piece, made especially with the Duchess in mind by one of her favorite, go-to designers.

However, she styled it with a pair of impressively high, lace-up ankle boots from LK Bennett that we all need in our wardrobes, along with a simple black Mulberry clutch bag, and her signature bouncy blow out.

Later today, the Duchess of Cambridge will also visit Alperton Community School, 15 miles away in Wembley, London. At both schools she visits, per the palace, Kate "will find out more about the support offered to students, teachers and parents to help with mental wellbeing.”

image
Kate Middleton & Princess Charlotte Dressing Alike

