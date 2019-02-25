image
Regina King Wins Highest Slit on the Oscars Red Carpet

image
By Sally Holmes
91st Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Getty ImagesSteve Granitz

Regina King just walked the Academy Awards red carpet dressed to win. The actress, nominated for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her turn in If Beale Street Could Talk (surprisingly, her first Oscar nom!), chose a stunning white Oscar de la Renta gown that is every single level of WOW. The column gown features a narrow sequined layer at the top with a beautiful bodice that gathers at the waist where it meets a magnificent slit that is most accurately described as lower-hip-high rather than merely thigh-high.

She isn't here to play, and why would she be? It's Oscar night and she's REGINA KING.

King has some steep competition in the Best Actress in a Supporting Role category. She's up against Amy Adams for Vice, Emma Stone for The Favourite, Rachel Weisz for The Favourite, and Marina De Tavira for Roma, but watching her on the red carpet, King doesn't look one bit nervous—in fact, she looks like the queen of the red carpet in the ultimate lewk. Honestly, I want to wear this dress to my wedding, to my best friend's wedding, to my birthday party, to my next doctor's appointment.... I'd wear it anywhere and everywhere, it's so. good. But obviously I'd require someone to hold the train for me, just like Regina, because that's the kind of mood this dress commands (also, it's quite a train, so it seems pretty necessary!).

Really, I'm just so here for all these pictures of various men holding Regina King's train:

91st Annual Academy Awards - Red Carpet
Getty ImagesKevork Djansezian
91st Annual Academy Awards - Fan Arrivals
Getty ImagesMatt Winkelmeyer
91st Annual Academy Awards - Fan Arrivals
Getty ImagesMatt Winkelmeyer

But seriously, the dress is incredible and Regina looks like the icon she is:

91st Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Getty ImagesFrazer Harrison

91st Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Getty ImagesFrazer Harrison

91st Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Getty ImagesFrazer Harrison

Good luck tonight, Regina—I hope we get to see that killer dress on stage!

