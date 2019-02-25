91st Annual Academy Awards - Show
Meghan Markle Braved the Mud in High Heeled Boots to Pet Horses in Morocco

PSA: they're 70% off right now.

By Lucy Wood
image
Getty Images
  • Meghan Markle and Prince Harry visited the Royal Moroccan Equestrian Club Dar Essalam on Monday morning, to begin the final day of their visit to Morocco.
  • Despite the unsteady, muddy ground, the Duchess of Sussex chose a chic pair of Stuart Weitzman heeled boots for their trip to the horses.
  • Meghan’s perfect boots are currently on sale for 70% off, which is a great bonus for the rest of us.

    The Oscars are done and dusted for another year, but I’m hoping that someone kept a golden statue aside for Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, who literally deserves some kind of award this morning for managing to tackle the muddiest royal visit venue in a pair of super high heels. On the final day of their PDA-packed appearance in Morocco, she and Prince Harry spent their first stop at the Royal Moroccan Equestrian Club Dar Essalam, where children with disabilities are supported through special equine therapy.

    The trip began with Harry and Meghan looking like something straight out of a Nicholas Sparks movie, as they spent a few minutes petting the horses living at the stables. Meghan cut a cool and casual figure for the appearance, and it’s a real throwback to the ex-actress’s’ pre-royal style days. The Duchess paired a classic, long-sleeved Breton stripe top with simple black skinny jeans, along with her trusty J Crew khaki jacket and a cute high pony tail.

    But, most importantly, Meghan proved yet again that she’s fearless when it comes to footwear. It's the stilettos at the rugby grounds all over again.

    image
    Getty Images
    image
    Getty Images
    image
    Getty Images

    Sure, suede heeled boots on muddy, unsteady ground might sound like certain disaster, but Meghan made it look like the very best idea in her Stuart Weitzman suede Brooks boots. The shoes are super versatile and effortlessly chic, with a slouchy shape and exaggerated pull tab on the back. Find you a Duchess who can rock four inch heels on a horse paddock.

    If you’ve fallen in love with Meghan’s boots then it’s your lucky day, as the SW shoes are currently on sale at just under 70% off. Grab them quickly though, because we all know the famous Meghan Markle effect is still going strong every time.

    THE BROOKS BOOTIE
    5 Reviews stuartweitzman.com
    $598.00
    Shop It

    The Duke and Duchess of Sussex wrap up their three-day-long trip to sunny Morocco today with a visit to a cooking school, where they’ll give Moroccan children a hand to make a dish from the Grenfell cookbook launched by Meghan herself. Petting horses and eating great food? My dream vacation tbh.

