Kendall Jenner's Oscars After Party Dress Was Nearly-Naked From the Waist Down

This is a BRAVE look.

By Lucy Wood
Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Feb 2019
Chelsea Lauren/REX/Shutterstock
  • Kendall Jenner was amongst the stars who attended the iconic Vanity Fair 2019 Oscars After Party on Sunday evening, and her daring dress was the talk of the night.
  • The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star chose a gown which featured hip-high leg slits, a front cut-out and a stunning backless shape.
  • The underwear situation is the most confusing part of this entire look.

    It’s a plain fact that you can always rely on a Kardashian-Jenner in one form or another to raise the naked levels to 100—no matter what the occasion. The sisters are experts in the art of barely-there fashion, and the small matter of see-through fabrics, carefully placed crystals and confusing illusion pieces just ain’t no big deal in their wardrobes. Take Kendall Jenner’s dress at the Vanity Fair Oscars after party, for example, which not only looked completely incredible, but also defied all the laws of science, gravity and physics alike.

    When a thigh-high slit just isn’t enough, allow the 22-year-old model to introduce to you the hip-high slit. Accompanied by Caitlyn Jenner for the evening, Kendall rocked up to the celebrity-studded bash in a sequined gown which was basically naked from the waist down, with nothing but a draped, floor length section of fabric down the middle to keep things covered up.

    Don’t even ask me about the underwear situation here, because I honestly have no idea. Is it there? Is it not? What happens if it’s windy out? Is it not cold? The important questions never end.

    image
    Getty Images
    image
    Getty Images
    image
    Getty Images

    Aside from the butt cheek and thigh muscles going on here, Kendall’s statement black dress featured a plunging, halter neck cut-out up front, an amazing cut-out back, and ombre shaded detail at the waist. The dress did all the talking, so the model kept everything else simple with a bouncy blow out and pointed heels.

    image
    Getty Images

    PHEW. Just when your heart rate had resumed normal service after the "Shallow" performance, too.

