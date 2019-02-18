Kim Kardashian has worn what might just be the ultimate naked dress.

The reality star attended the Hollywood Beauty Awards on Sunday night in the vintage Mugler piece, which left little to the imagination.

Kim and her family are the unrivaled queens of naked dressing, but this particular look is brave—even for KKW.

Across all five sisters, the Kardashian-Jenner women carry a legendary legacy in the art of naked dressing. No one does ‘barely there’ quite like Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, Kendall and Kylie when the occasion calls for it (and sometimes when it doesn't), but the latest look from Kim Kardashian West might just be the boldest that any of the Kardashians have ever dared to wear.

Ensuring that your Monday morning begins with a healthy dose of underboob and several questions about gravity, the 38-year-old reality star last night shared a sneak peek of her red carpet look for Sunday night's annual Hollywood Beauty Awards.

The mother-of-three stepped out in a bondage-esque cut-out dress which redefined all previous sense of the word ‘revealing’. The black floor length gown was actually vintage Thierry Mugler borrowed from the archives (Kim is loving wearing vintage at the moment), featuring a daring slit right up to the thigh, and a harness-inspired top half which only just kept her nipples covered.

And when I say just, I mean ~*just*~. There is not enough tape in the world to guarantee security in this one.

It goes without saying that the shocking naked dress stole the spotlight, but Kim styled the brave gown with matching leather wrist straps, and a super slick up-do hairstyle.

Sharing pictures of her date night with hairstylist Chris Appleton, Kim told Twitter followers that she was ‘really feeling the look’—although I bet she was feeling the cold a lot more.

You know that mood when you’re really feeling your look 🙋🏻‍♀️ — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 18, 2019

RIP to the entirely transparent dress with an open trench coat, move over to the sheer crystal moment, and farewell to the Jean Paul Gaultier optical illusion. There's a new naked dress in town, and this one will really take some beating.

