Miley Cyrus Wore a Maison Martin Magiela Gown Made Entirely of Vinyl Records

It looks stunning. Also, a bit pointy.

image
By Katherine J. Igoe
2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones - Arrivals
Tony BarsonGetty Images
    • Miley also dressed in drag to sneak backstage and surprise the queens—which sounds like it'll make for a hilarious episode.
      • Do you remember that Miley just gave husband Liam Hemsworth the most glorious, NSFW Valentine's Day present? If not, let me remind you!

        Miley Cyrus, singer and style maven, combined two of her passions in one Instagram post: She's wearing a dress literally made out of pieces of vinyl records, and it's incredible. Photographers Albert Sanchez and Pedro Zalba (together, SanchezZalba) had the scoop on why, and we have every image from Instagram.

        The dress is by Maison Martin Magiela, and it's over a decade old, first used for the 2008 “Artisanale” Couture Collection. SanchezZalba explains that the dress "is composed of a crepe de chine base decorated with gradated 35 and 45 rpm vinyl singles and albums, that have been cut, then molded to the body while still warm. Can you identify any musicians or songs? We can spot “Don’t talk to me of love” by Barry Manilow and Mirielle Mathieu on the shoulder!"

        Miley is guest-starring as a judge in the RuPaul's Drag Race premiere tonight, and we've already gotten video of her in drag to stealthily infiltrate behind the scenes and to give a sweet surprise to all the queens. This is the polar opposite of that—it's insanely over the top and I can't wait to see how it's going to be used in the show.

        SanchezAlba explained another connection Miley has to the dress: "'Backyard Sessions' brought A LOT of well-deserved attention to 'vintage' songs and musicians (including one of our all-time faves Melanie Safka)," they said. Gorgeous, and totally unique.

        Here's every photo of the dress:

        View this post on Instagram

        A CLOSER LOOK: We’ve noticed quite a bit of excitement about this phenomenal Maison Martin Magiela @maisonmargiela dress over at Miley Cyrus’s IG @mileycyrus. It dates from a 2008 “Artisanale” Couture Collection and is composed of a crepe de chine base decorated with gradated 35 and 45 rpm vinyl singles and albums, that have been cut, then molded to the body while still warm. Can you identify any musicians or songs? We can spot “Don’t talk to me of love” by Barry Manilow and Mirielle Mathieu on the shoulder! We feel it’s befitting that Miley is wearing this particular, well-fit dress for her RPDR stint: her “Backyard Sessions” brought A LOT of well-deserved attention to “vintage” songs and musicians (including one of our all-time faves Melanie Safka). Thank you Miley! And special thanks to World of Wonder @worldofwonder (@thairinliesaphoto in particular) for having us — we can’t wait to see Season 11! @rupaulsdragrace Makeup here by the legendary James Kaliardos @jameskaliardos with up-do by Aleksey Bishop @aleksey_hair and styling by @bradleykennetheyewear. #mileycyrus #rupaulsdragraceseason11 #rupaulsdragrace #dragrace #worldofwonder #sanchezzalba #albertsanchez

        A post shared by SanchezZalba (@sanchezzalba) on

        View this post on Instagram

        Find you someone who can do both 🖤

        A post shared by Miley Cyrus (@mileycyrus) on

        Beautiful, right? Not as gorgeous as her wedding dress, but up there.

