image
Today's Top Stories
1
Alyssa Mastromonaco on Not Having Kids
image
2
The Best Shoes From The Outnet's Major Sale
image
3
SPF-Filled Moisturizers That Don't Suck
image
4
Aidy Bryant on Her New Hulu Series, 'Shrill'
image
5
70 Songs Here to Get You Through Your Breakup

Kate Middleton Braves the Rain in an Olive Sportsmax Coat and Manu Atelier Clutch

image
By Katherine J. Igoe
image
Chris JacksonGetty Images

        Kate Middleton and Prince William are visiting Blackpool today to take a about investment and regeneration projects in the seaside resort town. They'll visit Blackpool Tower to attend separate roundtable discussions about mental health, but in the meantime, we just got a look at Kate's awesome outfit. The weather was a bit dreary (so, typical for England) but Kate livened up the event in a gorgeous olive outfit.

        Kate will be visiting Blackpool Tower, which is one of the UK's most famous landmarks. Kate was almost in head-to-toe olive with a Sportsmax green coat with the CUTEST matching green Manu Atelier clutch. Apparently she's got a Michael Kors dress on underneath—and we saw a glimpse of it, below. It'll be a busy day for the two royals, so we'll likely see more.

        Here's the full look:

        image
        Mark CuthbertGetty Images

        And here's video of Kate's arrival:

        You can juuuust see the bottom of the skirt peeking out, but we'll update this post if there's a look at the outfit underneath. Update: here it is! It almost looks like abstract peacock feathers and matches perfectly with the jacket and clutch.

        image
        WPA PoolGetty Images

        Kate last wore the jacket in Edinburgh in 2016:

        image
        Anwar HusseinGetty Images

        And the handbag just a few weeks ago:

        The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Visit Dundee
        Max Mumby/IndigoGetty Images

        Shop a similar version, below.

        Mini Box Shoulder Bag
        Manu Atelier farfetch.com
        $497.57
        SHOP IT

        Kate has been wearing A LOT of olive recently, and it's become a staple of some of her casual looks—most recently at the King Henry's Walk Garden.

        image
        Karwai TangGetty Images

        That was her first royal engagement of 2019, and Kate is keeping the theme going.

        For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

        SUBSCRIBE HERE

        Related Stories
        The Duchess Of Cambridge Visits Islington Community Garden
        Kate Middleton Takes Casual Walk with Prince Louis
        image
        It's Kate's Birthday! Here's What She's Doing
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        More From Royal Family Fashion Guide
        image Meghan Markle's Coat and Dress Combo is Dreamy
        image Kate Middleton Channeled a Harry Potter Character
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        image Kate Middleton and Prince William Go to Belfast
        Meghan Markle heads to afternoon yoga in Toronto, Canada. Meghan Markle Wore a Men's J.Crew Coat
        image Meghan's Fave Fashion Brands Carry Baby Clothes
        image Meghan Markle's Outfit Contains Secret Detail
        Meghan Markle the Duchess of Sussex holds her baby bump while leaving the The Met Breuer Museum in New York City Meghan Markle's Sunglasses Are Only $70
        image Kate Middleton's Style Callback to Pippa's Wedding
        image Kate Middleton Inspires Workwear Envy
        image Kate Middleton Wore Princess Diana's Earrings