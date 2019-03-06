Kate Middleton and Prince William have arrived for a visit to seaside town Blackpool, and to spite the dreary weather, Kate is dressed in a vibrant outfit.

Her coat's an olive Sportsmax coat rewear and Manu Atelier clutch, and she's wearing a Michael Kors dress underneath.

In one of her latest royal engagements, Kate took on speculation on whether she's going to have another baby with Prince William.

Kate Middleton and Prince William are visiting Blackpool today to take a about investment and regeneration projects in the seaside resort town. They'll visit Blackpool Tower to attend separate roundtable discussions about mental health, but in the meantime, we just got a look at Kate's awesome outfit. The weather was a bit dreary (so, typical for England) but Kate livened up the event in a gorgeous olive outfit.



Kate will be visiting Blackpool Tower, which is one of the UK's most famous landmarks. Kate was almost in head-to-toe olive with a Sportsmax green coat with the CUTEST matching green Manu Atelier clutch. Apparently she's got a Michael Kors dress on underneath—and we saw a glimpse of it, below. It'll be a busy day for the two royals, so we'll likely see more.



Here's the full look:

And here's video of Kate's arrival:

A wave from Kate as she and William arrive in Blackpool in the rain #RoyalVisitBlackpool #royal pic.twitter.com/Vm800OQgZ6 — Simon Perry (@SPerryPeoplemag) March 6, 2019

You can juuuust see the bottom of the skirt peeking out, but we'll update this post if there's a look at the outfit underneath. Update: here it is! It almost looks like abstract peacock feathers and matches perfectly with the jacket and clutch.

Kate last wore the jacket in Edinburgh in 2016:

And the handbag just a few weeks ago:

Shop a similar version, below.

Kate has been wearing A LOT of olive recently, and it's become a staple of some of her casual looks—most recently at the King Henry's Walk Garden.

That was her first royal engagement of 2019, and Kate is keeping the theme going.

