Kate Middleton took her youngest child, Prince Louis, out for a casual stroll in Kensington Gardens.

Kate's had a busy few months, and it's nice to see her looking relaxed and casual.

After a big couple of weeks (and, TBH, a really busy 2018), Kate Middleton looks like she's quietly getting back to what matters the most to her: her family with husband Prince William. Spotted by a few eagle-eyed fans and first reported by HELLO!, Kate reportedly casually walked around Kensington Gardens yesterday with her youngest, Prince Louis, in a stroller. The two even stopped by the pond to look at the ducks serenely floating by. Just adorable.

Apparently, "Kate was said to have been in a great mood during the walk close to her home at Kensington Palace, and politely smiled at people who recognised her." But for the most part, it looks like the duchess was left alone, meaning she successfully pulled off quietly going out in public. Also, this isn't the first time Kate was spotted casually out and about—a few months ago, fans spotting her driving herself to Buckingham Palace.

After several public outings already and at least one private one, Kate may also be taking a well-deserved break. With nearly one outing a week since January, culminating in a gorgeous white BAFTAs dress and glamorous, sparkly earrings at the Victoria & Albert Museum, it might be nice to slip on a pair of jeans again.

The Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Louis at his Christening in July. Matt Holyoak/Camera Press/Redux

Also, can you imagine if this actually happened to you? Let's just say you're walking around Kensington Gardens, enjoying the quiet calmness of your surroundings. Then out of nowhere, down the path comes KATE FREAKING MIDDLETON, looking effortlessly adorable in a puffer jacket, classic skinny jeans and New Balance Vazee sneakers, with her fabulously cute baby just hanging out in his stroller. Here are a few of the pictures and video that fans were able to snap (photos originally taken by Instagrammers @burakakkul and @sedaakkul and put together by Fewofherfavouritethings).

There's a chance I would just faint, right there, on the spot.

