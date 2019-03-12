Making a low-key royal appearance on Tuesday morning, Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton arrived at Henry Fawcett Children’s Centre in London.





She opted for a different kind of outfit to her usual style, choosing trousers rather than a dress, paired with a purple Gucci bow blouse.





If you’ve been looking for workwear inspiration, the Duchess of Cambridge’s smart, chic look is the perfect place to start.

Deciding what to wear to work each morning can often be a real drag, and if you’re currently stuck firmly in a rut when it comes to dressing smartly for your workplace, look no further than your BFF, Duchess of Sussex Kate Middleton. Of course, your royal gal is always delivering on the wardrobe inspiration front, and today is no exception.

Having spent yesterday at the Commonwealth Day service with the rest of the fab four, Kate’s week continues to be full of engagements—and that means a very pleasing supply of lovely outfits. First up on today’s agenda, the Duchess headed to the Henry Fawcett Children’s Centre in London, a nursery school where she’ll learn about support available for parents, carers and children.

For the unannounced, low-key visit, Kate opted for something a little different to her usual style. Following the news that she and sister-in-law Meghan Markle are often swapping fashion advice behind the scenes, Kate chose a somewhat Meghan-esque pants and blouse combo. While there's no professional photos so far, her full, dreamy outfit was captured in pictures by royal reporter, Rebecca English.

The Duchess of Cambridge is on a low-key visit to a children’s centre in south London to learn more about support being offered to youngsters and their families.

Kate, 37, is visiting the Henry Fawcett Centre in Kenningto to see how the Lambeth Early Action Partnership works. pic.twitter.com/GNRsvM1lkW — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) March 12, 2019

Today The Duchess of Cambridge is visiting the Henry Fawcett Children’s Centre @HF_CC to see how @LeapLambeth are using the Parent and Infant Relationship Service (PAIRS) to support parents, carers and their children. pic.twitter.com/zsz57oeHS1 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 12, 2019

Ditching her usual dresses, the Duchess of Cambridge looked effortlessly chic and seriously cool in a lavender colored Gucci bow blouse with flowing long sleeves, paired with high waisted, black Jigsaw trousers and a sleek box bag. Workwear inspiration complete.

Later today, Kate will presumably opt for a quick outfit change, and head back out for a swanky evening at the National Portrait Gallery’s Portrait Gala. There’s likely to be a gown involved, which is always very good news.

If you have your eye on Kate's pretty, purple Gucci blouse, then you can pick one up for yourself below. Be quick, though.

