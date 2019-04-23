Brie Larson attended the Avengers: Endgame premiere donning a fashion-forward look that's also highly thematic: Rings on every finger and a bracelet to channel Thanos's Infinity Gauntlet from the movies.

Scarlett Johansson wore a similar "sexy gauntlet," and the pair (who have been doing joint appearances) may have coordinated.

Brie plays Captain Marvel, the first female superhero to get her own movie—and she's a badass on and off-screen, so that makes sense.

Brie Larson's been making all kinds of sexy, thematic fashion statements as she's promoted the Avengers: Endgame movie (like, at a recent event, she just straight up wore a cape, because she's awesome). But she just hit the red carpet in her most major look to date, including some thematic, sexy jewelry that's so on-brand, it hurts.

Brie wore a different colored ring on every finger and a bracelet with another gemstone—if that doesn't immediately make you gasp with recognition, you might not have watched the last Avengers movie. Brie's channeling the Big Purple Bad Guy Thanos (played by Josh Brolin), who was collecting the Infinity Stones to complete his Infinity Gauntlet weapon. Pics below if that made no sense.

Jewelry designer Irene Neuwirth explained, "When Samantha McMillan [Brie's stylist] and Brie Larson call you and commission you to make special pieces inspired by [Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet]...you JUMP on it, right?" The result is so surprisingly sexy and feminine—I love having rings on all my fingers, so I need to figure out how to replicate this look ASAP. Brie rounded out the look with some drop earrings with yet another color of gemstone (opal).

Brie's lilac dress is custom Celine; She coordinated so well, she even matches the purple premiere carpet. Ugh, Brie, teach me your ways!

Here's a look at the full outfit:

Alberto E. Rodriguez Getty Images

And here's a closeup of the "sexy gauntlet":

Steve Granitz Getty Images

And here it is in motion:

View this post on Instagram Snapped A post shared by Brie (@brielarson) on Apr 22, 2019 at 10:56pm PDT

AND here's the inspiration, in case you know literally nothing about the Avengers world (no shade! I'm a big ole nerd):

Costar Scarlett Johansson (who's finally getting her own Black Widow movie) also got in on the thematic jewelry action with similarly inspired hand jewelry:

Amy Sussman Getty Images

And here's Scarlett's full chain-mail-inspired outfit (she attended with her BF Colin Jost):

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin Getty Images

Two sexy Avengers ladies, two themed Thanos lewks. Are they giving us spoilers??

