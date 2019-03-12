MCX040119_084
Kate Middleton Used This Hack on Her Alexander McQueen Dress

An oldie but a goodie.

image
By Marina Liao
The Duchess Of Cambridge Attends The Portrait Gala 2019
Samir HusseinGetty Images
  • Today, Kate Middleton attended the 2019 Portrait Gala at the National Portrait Gallery in London.
  • She wore an Alexander McQueen dress that resembled a strapless version of her 2017 BAFTAs gown.
  • The Duchess of Cambridge has been a patron of the National Portrait Gallery since January 2012.

    The Duchess of Cambridge has been wowing us with an array of colorful outfits this week, from her red double-breasted Catherine Walker coat to a purple bow blouse. She hit pause on the color train, however, when she attended the Portrait Gala in London. Kate stepped out Tuesday night in a cap-sleeved black dress with white and green floral print. The Alexander McQueen number had a black sash around Kate's waist and a tiered bottom that swept the ground. Her wavy hair cascaded down to her shoulders and framed her face.

    In short, she looked amazing. The dress was definitely tailored to her silhouette and super fans will notice an important detail about the look. The designer gown looked like a replica of the one she wore to the 2017 BAFTAs. Albeit, this version has cap sleeves and her McQueen dress from two years ago was strapless.

    Kate wearing McQueen tonight:

    The Duchess Of Cambridge Attends The Portrait Gala 2019
    Samir HusseinGetty Images

    The two dresses side by side:

    image
    Tristan FewingsGetty Images

    If the Duchess of Cambridge did indeed ask the fashion house to add sleeves to her old gown from 2017, that would be genius. Of course we wouldn't be surprised if this was an entirely new gown either, just with different details, as her fans know Kate likes to own thing in multiples. (We've received out to the brand for a comment.) Regardless, the Duchess looks really freaking good tonight.

    London Celebrity Sightings - March 12, 2019
    Mark MilanGetty Images
    London Celebrity Sightings - March 12, 2019
    Mark R. MilanGetty Images
    The Duchess Of Cambridge Attends The Portrait Gala 2019
    WPA PoolGetty Images

    You can't shop her current dress as it's likely custom made, but we found similar options that are just as sweet and pretty, below.

