Kicking off promo for her new X-Men movie Dark Phoenix, Sophie Turner has arrived in Paris with the rest of the cast.





For a photocall in front of the Eiffel Tower, the Game of Thrones star wore a sexy LBD with contrast stitch detailing.





Keeping her look simple, she opted for a chic effortless up-do and berry-colored lips.

While we all count down the minutes until the next episode of Game of Thrones, Sansa Stark actress Sophie Turner has already moved onto the next project. Promo work is officially underway for her latest movie, Dark Phoenix, and on Friday morning she arrived in Paris with her co-stars. Comfy jeans, a slouchy tee, and cosy jumpers for a full day of interviews? Nope, not this girl.

Joined by Jessica Chastain, Michael Fassbender, and director Simon Kinberg in the French capital, the 23-year-old star served up what can only be described as A Look in front of the Eiffel Tower. Celebrating her latest X-Men movie, which tells the story of her character Jean Grey, Sophie looked incredible in a super short little black dress.

With thin straps, a scooped neckline and elegant, floaty silhouette, the LBD also featured contrasting white stitching which gave some superhero-inspired structure to the piece.

While wearing such a killer dress to steal the show, the rest of Sophie’s look was kept fairly simple by MUA Georgie Eisdell. She opted for fluffy brows and fluttery lashes, teamed with berry hues on both her eyes and lips, and perfectly glowing skin. Her hair, currently a cute shade of blonde rather than Sansa’s signature redhead look, looked effortless in an imperfect up-do with loose front tendrils.

WOW. Find you an actress who can wear a glamorous mini dress in front of the Eiffel Tower one day, followed by seventeen layers of blood-stained fur coats in Winterfell the next.

