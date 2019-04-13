Sophie Turner Remembers "Overacting the Hell Out of" This Classic 'Game of Thrones' Scene

After more than a year of hiatus, Game of Thrones returns Sunday night for its eighth and final season.

During an interview with PeopleTV, Sophie Turner reminisced about a scene from the hit show's first season that she remembers "overacting the hell out of."

The scene involved Maisie Williams' character, Arya Stark, throwing food at Sophie's character, Sansa.

In the clip, Sophie sits alongside her Game of Thrones costar and real-life BFF, Maisie Williams, and discusses a scene from the show's earliest days that she remembers "overacting the hell out of."

The scene in question takes place in Winterfell, when King Robert Baratheon is there visiting/forcing Arya and Sansa's father, Ned Stark, to move south to King's Landing to serve as the Hand of the King. The moment sets up a lot about Sansa and Arya's personalities and their relationship with each other. Sansa is being all prim and proper and Arya, being the mischievous, troublemaker that she is, flicks a spoonful of food at her sister.

The "overacting" Sophie refers to comes with Sansa's reaction.

"The pie-flicking thing," Sophie said of the scene. "The pigeon pie. Arya flicks pigeon pie at me and I remember overacting the hell out of that scene—and everyone laughing at me."

Here's the clip, if you need a refresher:

And a GIF, just in case you want to text this magic to every GOT fan you know:

Watch the interview below:

Game of Thrones returns Sunday, April 14 on HBO.

