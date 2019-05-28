On Monday night, Sophie Turner attended the premiere of her latest movie X:Men Dark Phoenix, and her outfit was a total show-stopper.



The Game of Thrones star chose a naked chainmail dress for the South Korea red carpet, which featured a whole second outfit worn underneath.



Sophie’s dress and co-ord look came from the Louis Vuitton resort 2020 show.

Now that Sophie Turner has finally ditched the heavy Winterfell cloaks and surprisingly meaningful redhead braids for good, the actress has kindly turned her attention to providing constant style inspiration for us folks outside of Westeros. With Game of Thrones all wrapped up, Sophie is now on the promo road for her latest movie, X-Men: Dark Phoenix, and Monday night saw her hit the red carpet in South Korea.

And, when it comes to show-stopping outfits, was there ever a better excuse to pull out a nearly-naked look than when you’re celebrating being the telepathic, telekinetic badass female lead in an X-Men movie? I think not. In tribute to Jean Grey, Sophie suitably stuck with the color scheme of her character’s name in a grey, silver, black and white look, wearing a totally see-through glittering chainmail dress by Louis Vuitton.

Getty Images

Getty Images

The statement piece, straight outta the label’s recent resort 2020 show, featured a high neck complete with zippers, alongside a cinched waist and statement ruffled cuffs, complete with a healthy amount of glittering embellishment.

While it would be a risky look all by itself (and you know there’s celebs out there who’d do it), Sophie kept things a little more PG by wearing a whole second outfit underneath—a matching striped bracelet and mini skirt set, which was also seen styled similarly on the recent LV catwalk.

Getty Images

The daring look, which Sophie snapped up an entire year ahead of its release, was contrasted with totally effortless, barely there beauty, pairing wet look, slicked back hair with simple, immaculate eyeliner and fresh skin. Those blonde bangs didn't last long, huh?

Getty Images

It's a little unexpected if you look back at the early Game of Thrones days, but this one is quickly becoming the ultimate cool girl fashion icon of 2019. You could say it's almost like… a phoenix… rising from the ashes...

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE