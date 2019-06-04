image
Gigi Hadid Wore a Skirt-Meets-Pants Look at the CFDA Awards

That's what I call a plot twist.

image
By Marina Liao
CFDA Fashion Awards - Arrivals
Dimitrios KambourisGetty Images

Last year, Gigi Hadid stunned the crowd in a multicolored catsuit at the CFDA Awards. This year, she's switching things up; Gigi arrived on the pink carpet in a more subdued blue outfit. The oversize ensemble consisted of a long blazer and a pleated skirt-meets-trousers set. Though the look was a lot more demure than her past red-carpet outfits, the novelty piece was definitely her mishmash of bottoms. Her creation, of course, was from Louis Vuitton and its menswear designer Virgil Abloh accompanied Gigi on the carpet.

Abloh is known for his deconstructed designs and pushing the boundaries of his garments. (In addition to designing for LV, Abloh also runs his own popular line Off-White.) To complete her outfit, Gigi added one last eye-catching piece, a sash/crossbody bag of some sort with two giant pouches. (No word yet if they can unzip to reveal snacks.) She also wore Yeezy shoes and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.

Meanwhile, Gigi's sister Bella Hadid arrived separately with Michael Kors. The younger of the Hadid siblings wore a plunging neckline black gown by the American designer. Once inside, the sisters joined a bevy of designers, models, and other stars for a glamorous night in fashion filled with food and award presentations.

CFDA Fashion Awards - Arrivals
Dimitrios KambourisGetty Images
CFDA Fashion Awards - Arrivals
Dimitrios KambourisGetty Images
CFDA Fashion Awards - Arrivals
Jamie McCarthyGetty Images

If you haven't seen all the red carpet looks from the CFDAs, check them out here.

