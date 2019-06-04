Last year, Gigi Hadid stunned the crowd in a multicolored catsuit at the CFDA Awards. This year, she's switching things up; Gigi arrived on the pink carpet in a more subdued blue outfit. The oversize ensemble consisted of a long blazer and a pleated skirt-meets-trousers set. Though the look was a lot more demure than her past red-carpet outfits, the novelty piece was definitely her mishmash of bottoms. Her creation, of course, was from Louis Vuitton and its menswear designer Virgil Abloh accompanied Gigi on the carpet.

Abloh is known for his deconstructed designs and pushing the boundaries of his garments. (In addition to designing for LV, Abloh also runs his own popular line Off-White.) To complete her outfit, Gigi added one last eye-catching piece, a sash/crossbody bag of some sort with two giant pouches. (No word yet if they can unzip to reveal snacks.) She also wore Yeezy shoes and Lorraine Schwartz jewelry.

Meanwhile, Gigi's sister Bella Hadid arrived separately with Michael Kors. The younger of the Hadid siblings wore a plunging neckline black gown by the American designer. Once inside, the sisters joined a bevy of designers, models, and other stars for a glamorous night in fashion filled with food and award presentations.

Dimitrios Kambouris Getty Images

Dimitrios Kambouris Getty Images

Jamie McCarthy Getty Images

If you haven't seen all the red carpet looks from the CFDAs, check them out here.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

