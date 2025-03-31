Gigi Hadid Breaks Out a Kitschy Archival Moschino Bag for Vintage Shopping in New York City
Her haul was one for the history books.
One particular outfit genre is rarely paid its due: the shopping 'fit. You can't just throw on your favorite summer dress and head out the door (because dresses, specifically, are a fitting room nightmare). A positive shopping experience requires a very specific look with a few key staples, including comfy shoes, an easily-removable top, and jeans that will go with anything you try on.
This combination is one I break out every time I'm feeling spendy—and Gigi Hadid, apparently, is in on the fashion editor secret. On March 29, the supermodel was photographed in New York City while headed to the inaugural Vogue Vintage Market. She wore her own version of my favorite shopping 'fit, but gave the look a kitschy twist that felt appropriate for the occasion.
Hadid sported a vintage puff-sleeve top by Morton Myles for the Warrens, which featured a sunny polka dot print and a three-button closure for easy undressing. Her cuffed jeans, too, were a great choice for the outing. With a high-rise fit and a vintage-inspired light wash, they'd pair easily with everything from sweaters and blouses to blazers and tees.
When it came time to pick accessories, Hadid really let her personality shine through. She reached for her signature footwear style, in chestnut leather loafers, and stacked on a few whimsical add-ons.
She wore massive, jeweled earrings and chose a novelty archival Moschino bag, which was shaped like an orange juice carton. Both playful pieces could easily have been purchased at the vintage market she was headed to.
If this look is any indicator, Hadid's shopping haul was one for the history books.
Shop Gigi Hadid's Whimsical 'Fit
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
