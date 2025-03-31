One particular outfit genre is rarely paid its due: the shopping 'fit. You can't just throw on your favorite summer dress and head out the door (because dresses, specifically, are a fitting room nightmare). A positive shopping experience requires a very specific look with a few key staples, including comfy shoes, an easily-removable top, and jeans that will go with anything you try on.

This combination is one I break out every time I'm feeling spendy—and Gigi Hadid, apparently, is in on the fashion editor secret. On March 29, the supermodel was photographed in New York City while headed to the inaugural Vogue Vintage Market. She wore her own version of my favorite shopping 'fit, but gave the look a kitschy twist that felt appropriate for the occasion.

Hadid sported a vintage puff-sleeve top by Morton Myles for the Warrens, which featured a sunny polka dot print and a three-button closure for easy undressing. Her cuffed jeans, too, were a great choice for the outing. With a high-rise fit and a vintage-inspired light wash, they'd pair easily with everything from sweaters and blouses to blazers and tees.

Gigi Hadid sported light-wash jeans and a puff-sleeve top at the Vogue Vintage Market. (Image credit: Getty Images)

When it came time to pick accessories, Hadid really let her personality shine through. She reached for her signature footwear style, in chestnut leather loafers, and stacked on a few whimsical add-ons.

She wore massive, jeweled earrings and chose a novelty archival Moschino bag, which was shaped like an orange juice carton. Both playful pieces could easily have been purchased at the vintage market she was headed to.

She styled with bejeweled statement earrings and oval sunglasses. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The final touch was a whimsical Moschino design inspired by an old-school orange juice carton. (Image credit: Getty Images)

If this look is any indicator, Hadid's shopping haul was one for the history books.

