Gigi Hadid Breaks Out a Kitschy Archival Moschino Bag for Vintage Shopping in New York City

Her haul was one for the history books.

Gigi Hadid seen at Vogue Vintage Market at &#039;Roll &amp; Hill&#039; in SoHo on March 29, 2025 in New York City wearing a puff sleeve polka dot blouse and an orange juice purse from moschino
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Kelsey Stiegman's avatar
By
published
in News

One particular outfit genre is rarely paid its due: the shopping 'fit. You can't just throw on your favorite summer dress and head out the door (because dresses, specifically, are a fitting room nightmare). A positive shopping experience requires a very specific look with a few key staples, including comfy shoes, an easily-removable top, and jeans that will go with anything you try on.

This combination is one I break out every time I'm feeling spendy—and Gigi Hadid, apparently, is in on the fashion editor secret. On March 29, the supermodel was photographed in New York City while headed to the inaugural Vogue Vintage Market. She wore her own version of my favorite shopping 'fit, but gave the look a kitschy twist that felt appropriate for the occasion.

Hadid sported a vintage puff-sleeve top by Morton Myles for the Warrens, which featured a sunny polka dot print and a three-button closure for easy undressing. Her cuffed jeans, too, were a great choice for the outing. With a high-rise fit and a vintage-inspired light wash, they'd pair easily with everything from sweaters and blouses to blazers and tees.

Gigi Hadid seen at Vogue Vintage Market at 'Roll & Hill' in SoHo on March 29, 2025 in New York City wearing a puff sleeve polka dot blouse and an orange juice purse from moschino

Gigi Hadid sported light-wash jeans and a puff-sleeve top at the Vogue Vintage Market.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When it came time to pick accessories, Hadid really let her personality shine through. She reached for her signature footwear style, in chestnut leather loafers, and stacked on a few whimsical add-ons.

She wore massive, jeweled earrings and chose a novelty archival Moschino bag, which was shaped like an orange juice carton. Both playful pieces could easily have been purchased at the vintage market she was headed to.

Gigi Hadid seen at Vogue Vintage Market at 'Roll & Hill' in SoHo on March 29, 2025 in New York City wearing a puff sleeve polka dot blouse and an orange juice purse from moschino

She styled with bejeweled statement earrings and oval sunglasses.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Gigi Hadid seen at Vogue Vintage Market at 'Roll & Hill' in SoHo on March 29, 2025 in New York City wearing a puff sleeve polka dot blouse and an orange juice purse from moschino

The final touch was a whimsical Moschino design inspired by an old-school orange juice carton.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Moschino, Leather Handbag
Moschino
Leather Orange Juice Handbag

If this look is any indicator, Hadid's shopping haul was one for the history books.

Shop Gigi Hadid's Whimsical 'Fit

Bubble-Sleeve Seamed Poplin Top
Banana Republic Factory
Bubble-Sleeve Seamed Poplin Top

Booked Sunglasses
DEZI
Booked Sunglasses

Kitsch Spread It on Yellow
Betsey Johnson
Kitsch Spread It On Yellow Bag

Kacey Mid Rise Cuffed Straight Jean - Berkeley
Pistola Denim
Kacey Mid Rise Cuffed Straight Jean

Regal Stud
8 Other Reasons
Regal Stud

Womens Willa Flat Strap Weejuns Loafer
G.H. Bass
Womens Willa Flat Strap Weejuns Loafer

TOPICS
Kelsey Stiegman
Kelsey Stiegman
Contributor

Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë KravitzDua LipaSelena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.

Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, CosmopolitanGlamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸