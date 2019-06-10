Katie Holmes made a rare red carpet appearance at the 2019 Life Ball on June 8, held at City Hall in Vienna, Austria.



The actress looked the picture of elegance in a Missoni ball gown, paired with a CASADEI clutch and heels.



The A-lister kept the look effortless with natural makeup and sleek, poker straight hair.

Kinda like an eclipse in its beauty and rarity, when Katie Holmes makes a red carpet appearance, it’s something to be celebrated, admired, and maybe to get slightly emotional about.

As one of the most notoriously private A-list celebrities out there, the 40-year-old mother of one opts to stay out of the spotlight as much as possible, but the actress was in attendance for the Life Ball 2019 this weekend. The spectacular charity event has been an annual occurrence for 26 years, but took place for the very last time on Saturday, raising funds for HIV and AIDS projects.

Katie’s red carpet choices are always special, and somehow manage to strike the balance between being special in their elegance, but still understated enough to suit her own effortless personal style. Saturday’s look was no exception, as the star arrived at City Hall in Vienna, Austria wearing the perfect, no fuss ballgown.

The former Dawsons Creek star chose a shimmering Missoni gown this time, with a fitted strapless body, and striped floor length skirt in glittering, muted tones of blue, green and purple.



Holmes styled the piece with simple chic accessories, choosing a silver CASADEI clutch, delicate layered gold necklaces, and heels hidden by the gown. It looks like she may have had an inch or two chopped from her hair as well, wearing it in the perfect low maintenance, poker straight style. Natural makeup with rosy cheeks and glowing skin was the finishing touch to her laidback look.

Let this be a lesson to us all in the perfect, cool girl version of red carpet sparkle.

