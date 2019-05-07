image
Part of Katie Holmes' Met Gala Dress Was 3D Printed and Looks Amazing

It took over 56 hours to make.

image
By Marina Liao
image
Getty Images

As we count down all the stars who have arrived in spectacular fashion to the Met Gala, here's another one for you: Katie Holmes! The actress has been attending the annual event as far back as 2008, with her last appearance in 2017. That year, she arrived with Zac Posen who made her a navy ruffled off-the-shoulder gown. (2017's theme honored legendary Japanese fashion designer Rei Kawakubo.)

Posen and Holmes, who are actually BFFs, once again teamed up for this year's Met Gala, with Posen creating a stunning look for Holmes. She wore a custom Zac Posen purple mermaid-style gown, which was made of 300 yards of multi-layered hand-sewn tulle. A Zac Posen x GE Additive x Protolabs palm leaves collar served as the statement accessory across her collar bones. This palm leaf design was actually created with Protolabs' 3D printer and took over 56 hours to make. Did Holmes nail the camp theme? Totally.

image
Getty Images
image
Getty Images
image
Getty Images

