This week, Australian fashion brand Zimmermann hosted its Zim x Capri celebration dinner on the Italian island of Capri and filled the guest list with A-list celebrities.

That guest list included actresses Katie Holmes and Laura Dern, both of whom posted photos from the event on Instagram. Katie and Laura were also photographed laughing and smiling together at the fashion party.

Katie wore a $750 dress from Zimmermann (the Goldie Scallop Short Dress) for the event.

Katie Holmes is living her best life, wearing high fashion and partying in Capri. With Laura Dern. The envy is almost too much, TBH.

Katie and Laura both made the guest list for Australian fashion brand Zimmermann's Zim x Capri celebration dinner on the Italian island.

"About Last Night: For the opening of our new Capri store, we kicked off a weekend celebration with a lovely sunset dinner at Il Riccio," Zimmermann wrote on Instagram the morning after event. "Thank you to our wonderful team for creating a beautiful night and to all our naughty friends for making it so much fun! La dolce vita!"

The dinner, which Laura described as "the most gorgeous evening imaginable," even inspired Katie to post a rare photo of herself on Instagram (it follows a string of beautiful, quasi-abstract images of things like raindrops on a window because Katie 'grams the world as she sees it).



"Thank you @zimmermann and @mcarfrae for a beautiful time 💕," Katie wrote, along with the photo, a perfectly filtered, sunrise-hued shot of herself with the ocean in the background.

Katie wore Zimmermann's Goldie Scallop Short Dress for the event. The dress is still available to purchase and retails for $750.

SHOP IT Zimmermann

Check out more pictures of Laura and Katie's Capri partying below:

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here