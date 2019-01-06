Laura Dern Wants Timothée Chalamet to Join the 'Big Little Lies' Cast

You know what makes every movie (or TV show of live stage play or anything that involves a human being delivering lines for an audience, presumably) better? If you said "Timothée Chalamet," then you are both correct and in good company. Laura Dern (who happens to be another great addition to any movie, TV show, live stage play, or other thing involving a person delivering lines to an audience) thinks so too.

The accomplished actress presented Chalamet with a the Spotlight Award at the 30th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Gala earlier this week and had literally nothing but amazing things to say about him backstage.

"We've just had an amazing experience working together on this film, Little Women. So we just finished before Christmas," Dern told ET Online, explaining how she and Chalamet met and bonded.

Dern and Chalamet are just two of the incredible actors appearing in Greta Gerwig's Little Women adaptation. The cast also includes Meryl Streep, Emma Watson, Saoirse Ronan, Florence Pugh, and Eliza Scanlen.

And, when asked if she would write Chalamet into her other big, highly-anticipated ensemble hit, HBO's Big Little Lies, which is returning for a second season, Dern was basically like "HELL YES."

Okay, here's what she actually said:

"I think we would be very happy to have him. He's amazing!"

But that paraphrases as "HELL YES," right?

Of course, it's not that far-fetched to imagine Chalamet appearing on Big Little Lies. There's already quite a bit of crossover in the casts.

"Meryl Streep, who is also in Little Women, is also in Big Little Lies. So she and I got to do two things in a row, which was a dream," Dern said.