Kate Middleton's $130 & Other Stories Dress Is Back in Stock

By Kayleigh Roberts
  • Oftentimes, the clothes the royal family wears are beautiful, but way out of the average person's price range. That's why, when the royals do wear something affordable, it tends to sell out almost instantly.
    • This happened when Kate Middleton wore a yellow, floral printed dress from & Other Stories when she visited her "Back to Nature" Garden at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show with her children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

        If you hurry, you can dress like a duchess on the (relative) cheap.

        Kate Middleton's $130 & Other Stories dress is back in stock, but who knows how long that will last.

        The dress in question is one that Kate wore to the opening of her "Back to Nature" Garden at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show in May. The "Back to Nature" Garden's aim is to help kids and their parents reconnect with, well, nature, so it was fitting when Kate invited her whole family, including her husband, Prince William, and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, out to experience the garden themselves. Kate wore the gorgeous yellow, floral printed & Other Stories dress for the family outing.

        Kensington Royal shared pictures of the day (and Kate's perfect summer dress), on Instagram:

        View this post on Instagram

        The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to share some new photographs of their family as they visited the RHS Back to Nature Garden at the #ChelseaFlowerShow on Sunday afternoon. The photographs were taken by @mattporteous. The #RHSChelsea Back to Nature Garden, designed by The Duchess and award-winning landscape architects Andrée Davies and Adam White of Davies White Landscape Architects, is a woodland setting for families and communities to come together and connect with nature. Her Royal Highness is a strong advocate for the proven benefits the outdoors has on physical and mental health, and the positive impact that nature and the environment can have on childhood development in particular. Over the past months, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have helped The Duchess gather moss, leaves and twigs to help decorate @The_RHS Back to Nature Garden. Hazel sticks collected by the family were also used to make the garden’s den. The Duchess told Monty Don in an interview for the BBC: “I really feel that nature and being interactive outdoors has huge benefits on our physical and mental wellbeing, particularly for young children. I really hope that this woodland that we have created really inspires families, kids and communities to get outside, enjoy nature and the outdoors, and spend quality time together.”

        A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on

        Here's a full-length view of the dress, courtesy of & Other Stories:

        image
        & Other Stories

        The dress, described by the brand as a "midi length dress with layered ruffled tiers, a drawstring tie waist, and tie up ruffled bib in a mixed floral graphic print," retails for $130.

        image
        & Other Stories

        The dress is also available in a shorter (and cheaper) style that's currently on sale for $48.

        image
        & Other Stories

