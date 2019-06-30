Oftentimes, the clothes the royal family wears are beautiful, but way out of the average person's price range. That's why, when the royals do wear something affordable, it tends to sell out almost instantly.

This happened when Kate Middleton wore a yellow, floral printed dress from & Other Stories when she visited her "Back to Nature" Garden at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show with her children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis.

The affordable $130 dress is currently back in stock, but will likely sell out again.

If you hurry, you can dress like a duchess on the (relative) cheap.

Kate Middleton's $130 & Other Stories dress is back in stock, but who knows how long that will last.

The dress in question is one that Kate wore to the opening of her "Back to Nature" Garden at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show in May. The "Back to Nature" Garden's aim is to help kids and their parents reconnect with, well, nature, so it was fitting when Kate invited her whole family, including her husband, Prince William, and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, out to experience the garden themselves. Kate wore the gorgeous yellow, floral printed & Other Stories dress for the family outing.

Kensington Royal shared pictures of the day (and Kate's perfect summer dress), on Instagram:

Here's a full-length view of the dress, courtesy of & Other Stories:

& Other Stories

The dress, described by the brand as a "midi length dress with layered ruffled tiers, a drawstring tie waist, and tie up ruffled bib in a mixed floral graphic print," retails for $130.

The dress is also available in a shorter (and cheaper) style that's currently on sale for $48.

