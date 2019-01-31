Every time a royal or celebrity wears affordable fashion (think $100 or less), I get stoked. I'm so accustomed to picturing them in designer ensembles, the thought they would shop the racks at Zara (or ,in a more likely scenario, shop online) is rare. However, one royal in particular, Queen Letizia of Spain, has a proven track record for finding the best affordable pieces to supplement her designer wardrobe. She particularly loves one store: Zara.
Today, at the Ibedrola Foundation Scholarships in Madrid, Queen Letizia debuted a long-sleeve cerulean blue jumpsuit. The one piece hit a little past her knees and featured ruffles on the neckline and sleeves. A black sash cinched in her waist and matched the clutch in her hand. The royal tied the whole look together with a pair of coordinating blue shoes. The pleated jumpsuit has since sold out on Zara's website (it was originally $70, then on sale for $20), making Queen Letizia a lucky shopper to have snagged it beforehand. She knows a good deal when she sees one.
Since Queen Leitzia's exact piece is sold out, here's an equally elegant and affordable Zara jumpsuit to shop. TBH, I can see her owning this one too.
Still on the hunt for a blue one-piece? Shop more styles, below.
