Every time a royal or celebrity wears affordable fashion (think $100 or less), I get stoked. I'm so accustomed to picturing them in designer ensembles, the thought they would shop the racks at Zara (or ,in a more likely scenario, shop online) is rare. However, one royal in particular, Queen Letizia of Spain, has a proven track record for finding the best affordable pieces to supplement her designer wardrobe. She particularly loves one store: Zara.

Today, at the Ibedrola Foundation Scholarships in Madrid, Queen Letizia debuted a long-sleeve cerulean blue jumpsuit. The one piece hit a little past her knees and featured ruffles on the neckline and sleeves. A black sash cinched in her waist and matched the clutch in her hand. The royal tied the whole look together with a pair of coordinating blue shoes. The pleated jumpsuit has since sold out on Zara's website (it was originally $70, then on sale for $20), making Queen Letizia a lucky shopper to have snagged it beforehand. She knows a good deal when she sees one.



Getty Images Carlos Alvarez

Getty Images Carlos Alvarez

Getty Images Carlos Alvarez

Since Queen Leitzia's exact piece is sold out, here's an equally elegant and affordable Zara jumpsuit to shop. TBH, I can see her owning this one too.

Zara Mixed Jumpsuit With Lace zara.com $89.90 Shop Now

Still on the hunt for a blue one-piece? Shop more styles, below.

