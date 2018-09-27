image
﻿﻿﻿Queen Letizia Wore the Steve Madden Heels She's Obsessed With to the Zarzuela Palace

She has a knack for finding affordable shoes.

image
image
Getty Images

On Wednesday, Queen Letizia of Spain hosted guests at Zarzuela Palace to celebrate a new painting room at the Prado Museum in Madrid, Spain. For the event, she suited up in a Hugo Boss tweed blazer and skirt set, which she also wore to Red Cross World Day back in May. The royal styled the suit with a black turtleneck sweater and a pair of heels with a PVC strap across the foot.

I'll let you in on a little secret about her shoes, though...the Steve Madden heels are actually one of Queen Letizia's go-to footwear choices. If you don't follow her style regularly, you might never have known, but she's worn this shoe at least three other times this year. She always switches the outfit up, pairing the affordable heels with dresses, skirts, and trousers, which only proves that the $120 shoe is super versatile and comfy.

Of course, Queen Letizia isn't the first royal to know a good deal when she spots one. Kate Middleton is known for mixing high-low style by shopping at places like Zara and newly minted royal, Meghan Markle, also finds solid deals at places like J.Crew and Madewell. It seems the most stylish royals have a place in their heart for affordable fashion, and they aren't afraid to let us know.

Queen Letizia Attends A Comission For The Creation Of A Virreinal Painting Room At Prado's Museum
Getty ImagesEuropa Press
Queen Letizia Attends A Comission For The Creation Of A Virreinal Painting Room At Prado's Museum
Getty ImagesEuropa Press

A few other times Queen Letizia has worn her Steve Madden heels...

On July 12 to the AECC headquarters:

image
Getty Images
On June 29 to the Rescatadores de Talento conference:

image
Getty Images

On June 27 to the International day of Deafblind People at Plaza de SS.MM. los Reyes de Espana:

Queen Letizia of Spain Attends International day of Deafblind People' in Benidorm
Getty ImagesManuel Queimadelos Alonso

Shop the royal's exact shoe, below.

Courtesy
Steve Madden "Plaza" High Heel yoox.com $121.00
SHOP IT
image
Queen Letizia of Spain Is So Freakin' Stylish

