On Wednesday, Queen Letizia of Spain hosted guests at Zarzuela Palace to celebrate a new painting room at the Prado Museum in Madrid, Spain. For the event, she suited up in a Hugo Boss tweed blazer and skirt set, which she also wore to Red Cross World Day back in May. The royal styled the suit with a black turtleneck sweater and a pair of heels with a PVC strap across the foot.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

I'll let you in on a little secret about her shoes, though...the Steve Madden heels are actually one of Queen Letizia's go-to footwear choices. If you don't follow her style regularly, you might never have known, but she's worn this shoe at least three other times this year. She always switches the outfit up, pairing the affordable heels with dresses, skirts, and trousers, which only proves that the $120 shoe is super versatile and comfy.

Of course, Queen Letizia isn't the first royal to know a good deal when she spots one. Kate Middleton is known for mixing high-low style by shopping at places like Zara and newly minted royal, Meghan Markle, also finds solid deals at places like J.Crew and Madewell. It seems the most stylish royals have a place in their heart for affordable fashion, and they aren't afraid to let us know.



Getty Images Europa Press

Getty Images Europa Press

A few other times Queen Letizia has worn her Steve Madden heels...

On July 12 to the AECC headquarters:

Getty Images

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

On June 29 to the Rescatadores de Talento conference:

Getty Images

On June 27 to the International day of Deafblind People at Plaza de SS.MM. los Reyes de Espana:



Getty Images Manuel Queimadelos Alonso

Shop the royal's exact shoe, below.