Meghan Markle's Favorite Mother Jeans Are 30 Percent Off at Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale

But you'll need to act fast.

image
Courtesy + Getty Images

Even since Meghan Markle was first spotted wearing Mother jeans at the 2017 Invictus Games, the brand has barely been able to keep their denim in stock. Just a week after she wore the brand, the company saw a 1,000 percent increase in site traffic and at one point in time, the waitlist for said jeans totaled almost 4,000 people.

But, thanks to what we truly believe is a Markle Miracle, Nordstrom has the jeans in stock and marked them down to 30 percent off as part of their 2019 Anniversary Sale (!!!).

In addition to Meghan Markle, Mother is a denim favorite of Emma Roberts and Bella Hadid. It makes sense why they love them: The crisp ankle cut looks put-together when paired with a button up, but the stretch-material means they don't feel uncomfortable. Ever.

The Pixie Ankle Skinny Jeans
MOTHER Nordstrom
$151.90
SHOP IT

One caveat: These jeans are only available through Nordstrom's Early Access sale right now, so if you're not a Nordstrom cardmember, you won't be able to score this deal yet. But! If you're interested, mark your calendar. Starting on Friday, July 19, the sale will open to the public and we expect this deal to go fast.

Since this pair is bound to sell out, we found four other styles from Mother that have the Markle Sparkle:

The Looker Frayed Ankle Skinny Jeans
MOTHER Nordstrom
$228.00
SHOP IT
The Hustler High Waist Ankle Fray Jeans
MOTHER Nordstrom
$198.00
SHOP IT
The Rambler High Waist Fray Wide Leg Jeans
MOTHER Nordstrom
$154.80
SHOP IT
The Insider High Waist Crop Step Fray Jeans
MOTHER Nordstrom
$208.00
SHOP IT

And for even more amazing editor-approved deals at the Nordstrom Anniversary sale, head right this way.

