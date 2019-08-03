Dressing like a duchess can really break your bank account, especially if you buy full price for some of Kate Middleton's best looks.

Thankfully, sometimes there are great sales or almost-identical pieces that let fans get a royal look for less.

Instagram account @regal_replikate recently shared a very affordable replica of a green Suzannah dress that Kate Middleton wore in 2014.

Dressing like a duchess is generally a pretty pricey pastime. Thriftier royal watchers look out for deep discounts and almost-identical pieces to get a royal look for less and this latest Kate Middleton fashion find falls in the latter category.

The dress in question is a green Suzannah dress that Kate was first spotted wearing back in 2014. She wore the dress for George's first birthday portraits, specifically. Kate's designer dress cost £475 (about $578), making it a non-starter for most commoners. Online store Shein is selling a cute replica of the dress for £12.99 (a little under $16).

The find comes courtesy of the Instagram account @regal_replikate, which shared the bargain-priced find earlier this week.

"An oldie but a goodie! I loved the budding heart tea dress by Suzannah when the duchess first wore it 2014. This dress from @shein_gb is a great option for a bargain #replikate!" the fan account wrote. "It had a similar print, color and style and at only £12.99 is a great way to get the #lookforless! Available from @shein_gb, called the 'Wrap Ditsy Floral Belted Dress.'"

SHOP IT Shein

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

subscribe here