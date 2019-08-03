- Dressing like a duchess can really break your bank account, especially if you buy full price for some of Kate Middleton's best looks.
- Thankfully, sometimes there are great sales or almost-identical pieces that let fans get a royal look for less.
- Instagram account @regal_replikate recently shared a very affordable replica of a green Suzannah dress that Kate Middleton wore in 2014.
Dressing like a duchess is generally a pretty pricey pastime. Thriftier royal watchers look out for deep discounts and almost-identical pieces to get a royal look for less and this latest Kate Middleton fashion find falls in the latter category.
The dress in question is a green Suzannah dress that Kate was first spotted wearing back in 2014. She wore the dress for George's first birthday portraits, specifically. Kate's designer dress cost £475 (about $578), making it a non-starter for most commoners. Online store Shein is selling a cute replica of the dress for £12.99 (a little under $16).
The find comes courtesy of the Instagram account @regal_replikate, which shared the bargain-priced find earlier this week.
"An oldie but a goodie! I loved the budding heart tea dress by Suzannah when the duchess first wore it 2014. This dress from @shein_gb is a great option for a bargain #replikate!" the fan account wrote. "It had a similar print, color and style and at only £12.99 is a great way to get the #lookforless! Available from @shein_gb, called the 'Wrap Ditsy Floral Belted Dress.'"
Shein's Wrap Ditsy Floral Belted Dress, £12.99
