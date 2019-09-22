Alessandro Michele of Gucci never fails to impress, stun, and even shock his guests during a runway show. In 2018, models carried replicas of their own severed heads down the catwalk; the previous year, guests found themselves at a Roman necropolis. Last season for spring 2019, the creative director brought nightclub vibes to his collection. So, the big question: What will Michele present to everyone this season for spring 2020? Will he, once again, shock and awe? Tune in below to find out.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE