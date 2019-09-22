image
Today's Top Stories
1
How Well Do 'Downton Abbey' Stars Know Each Other?
image
2
The Best Emmys Red Carpet Dresses of All Time
image
3
Debbie Harry Thinks Oprah Should Be President
image
4
Jennifer Lopez Wore That Versace Dress Again
image
5
Urban Outfitters Is Having a Very Good Home Sale

You Can Tune Into Gucci's Spring 2020 Show—Right Now

Alessandro Michele's show never fails to shock and awe.

image
By Marina Liao
Gucci Cruise 2019 - Alternative View
Vittorio Zunino CelottoGetty Images

Alessandro Michele of Gucci never fails to impress, stun, and even shock his guests during a runway show. In 2018, models carried replicas of their own severed heads down the catwalk; the previous year, guests found themselves at a Roman necropolis. Last season for spring 2019, the creative director brought nightclub vibes to his collection. So, the big question: What will Michele present to everyone this season for spring 2020? Will he, once again, shock and awe? Tune in below to find out.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

Related Story
image
Every Cruise 2020 Runway Look at Gucci
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Fashion
image Buy Kate Middleton's Favorite Black Zara Pants
Salvatore Ferragamo Alternative Views - Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2016/17 Watch the Salvatore Ferragamo Runway Show Now
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image
The Coziest Trend for Fall: Printed Turtlenecks
image
It was a sight to behold even ﻿before ﻿J.Lo showed
image Jennifer Lopez Wore That Versace Dress Again
image
Tod's Spring Collection Was All Effortless Luxe
image
Moschino's Spring Show Held Nothing Back
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, arrive to attend the wedding of fashion designer Misha Nonoo at Villa Aurelia in Rome See Meghan's Outfit at Misha Nonoo's Wedding
image Stylish Black Boots to Wear Everywhere This Fall
Street Style - New York Fashion Week February 2018 - Day 3 7 Everyday Winter Outfits You Can Easily Pull Off