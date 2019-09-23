Well, it's official: Zendaya shut down the 2019 Emmys red carpet, so everybody else can go home now. The Euphoria star walked the red carpet wearing an emerald green sheer Vera Wang dress with a thigh-high slit and red hair, looking like an actual goddess.
I mean...
Naturally, the internet started freaking out and pointing out the look's Poison Ivy themes.
You can see the full outfit from the front and the back, below.
For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.