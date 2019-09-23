Well, it's official: Zendaya shut down the 2019 Emmys red carpet, so everybody else can go home now. The Euphoria star walked the red carpet wearing an emerald green sheer Vera Wang dress with a thigh-high slit and red hair, looking like an actual goddess.

I mean...

Naturally, the internet started freaking out and pointing out the look's Poison Ivy themes.

Man, COME ON. This hair color. This gown. This pose. Tens across the board. #Emmys https://t.co/Uoq3ztQ1wH — April (@ReignOfApril) September 23, 2019

So @Zendaya won. Even if she doesn’t get an award, our good sis WON! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Xe2GJZEypu — George M Johnson (@IamGMJohnson) September 23, 2019

Zendaya serving Poison Ivy realness on the #Emmys red carpet. pic.twitter.com/Lia3ZHpGTU — Ξvan Ross Katz (@evanrosskatz) September 23, 2019

GOD IS A WOMAN AND HER NAME IS ZENDAYA #Emmys2019 pic.twitter.com/XypVolKhNA — stefany with an y (@llilysjames) September 23, 2019

ZENDAYA CAME TO SERVE AT THE EMMYS. PERIOD pic.twitter.com/ERvUEP4BCp — becca (@laurieslaurence) September 23, 2019

zendaya in the green dress



that is, and i cannot stress this enough......the entire tweet — ilana michelle rubin (@ilanasaurrrus) September 22, 2019

You can see the full outfit from the front and the back, below.

Zendaya at the 2019 #emmys 😍 pic.twitter.com/j93vsJU3A9 — lily is proud of zendaya (@codyfernn) September 22, 2019

