Zendaya Wears a Poison Ivy-Inspired Dress at 2019 Emmys

Everybody else can go home.

image
By Rachel Epstein
71st Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Matt WinkelmeyerGetty Images

Well, it's official: Zendaya shut down the 2019 Emmys red carpet, so everybody else can go home now. The Euphoria star walked the red carpet wearing an emerald green sheer Vera Wang dress with a thigh-high slit and red hair, looking like an actual goddess.

I mean...

71st Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Matt WinkelmeyerGetty Images
71st Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Matt WinkelmeyerGetty Images
US-ENTERTAINMENT-TELEVISION-EMMYS-ARRIVALS
ROBYN BECKGetty Images
71st Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Matt WinkelmeyerGetty Images

Naturally, the internet started freaking out and pointing out the look's Poison Ivy themes.

You can see the full outfit from the front and the back, below.

