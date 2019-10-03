Markle has three bags, and has worn them to gorgeous effect at recent outings.

Here's a look at Markle's favorite styles, both in terms of clothes and accessories.

Meghan Markle loves the Strathberry brand, and has (at least) three of their iconic, streamlined bags in tan, green, and colorblock burgundy.

The bags are so insanely popular that they sell out within seconds, literally. But, luckily for us all, Nordstrom quietly and without fanfare restocked some classic Strathberry styles so we can all channel our inner princess.

According to People, "Meghan has been seen carrying the brand’s designs since her very first official royal outing with Prince Harry in Nottingham in December 2017.

The burgundy, navy, and, cream colorblocked tote that she carried not only sold out completely, but it sold out within 11 [minutes]." That is incredible.

The story went on, "Meghan was then spotted stepping out in February for a royal engagement in Edinburgh carrying the label’s East/West Leather Crossbody bag in Bottle Green to match her navy and green tartan plaid coat.

And on her royal visit to Ireland in July, she was again seen carrying Strathberry's tan leather tote."

So this is such a favored brand that she wears it everywhere. It's one of those investments where, practically speaking, the price-per-wear may actually much lower than the cost of the bag itself, because they're long-lasting and so classic that they go with everything.

The Strathberry brand is based in Edinburgh but made in Spain and has been around since 2013. In addition to the classic Duchess styles, they have a wide variety of items, including backpacks and little clutches.

The brand originally came to Nordstrom a little over a year ago and were, no surprise, insanely popular.

I have the funny feeling that the bags are going to sell out, again, really quickly, so if you've been dying to snag these styles or similar for yourself, now is your chance.

Here's a few of Markle's outings with the gorgeous accessories:

Just in case you want to FULLY twin with the Duchess.

