is basically the Pumpkin Spice Latte of cold weather apparel: the item that defines a season. Better known as "The Amazon Coat," this ubiquitous style has been touted as the coat to wear come winter—and for good reason. Once the temperature begins to drop, it feels borderline impossible to find a jacket that keeps you warm without spending hundreds of dollars. Not the case with Orolay.

Courtesy Women's Thickened Down Jacket Orolay Amazon SHOP IT

the jacket is made of 90 percent duck down material and 10 percent feathers, offering a cozy layer on chilly days. But unlike most down jackets, which can be reminiscent of the Michelin Man (someone had to say it), Orolay's jacket has a sleek silhouette that's versatile enough to be worn anytime, anywhere. Plus, it's available in six classic colors, so you're bound to find one you love.

As for the price? Well, it's complicated. was, when it went viral last year, on the market for $84. However, as the style became more and more popular, the asking price has crept up to $139.99. There is good news, though: Right now, several colors and sizes are on sale for $125.99. Sure, Orolay's down jacket may not have the same under-$100 appeal it did last year, but it's still considerably less expensive than other winter coats.

Go snag that baby now because, as they say, winter is coming.

