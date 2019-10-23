The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Johannesburg - Day Two
Today's Top Stories
1
How to Watch Harry and Meghan's New Documentary
Street Style: February 28 - Milan Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2016/17
2
The Boot Styles Worth Investing In
image
3
Lipsticks Our Beauty Editor Is Loving Right Now
image
4
Green Energy Solutions that Harness Mother Nature
In goop Health London 2019
5
What a Goop Exec Wears to Work

Brahmin x Micaela Erlanger Launch a Holiday Handbag Collection

The celebrity stylist said she was "thrilled" to team up with the luxury brand.

image
By Marina Liao
image
Courtesy

The best part of the holidays isn't just spending time with your loved ones (and indulging in feasts!), but also getting dressed up in your most festive attire. With so many company parties, family gatherings, and even weddings to attend this season, it's important to have the right dresses, shoes, and bags. Brahmin has the latter covered with its newest holiday accessories launch, which dropped Wednesday morning.

image
The Midge Veil in Obsidian from the brand's winter 2019 line.
Brahmin

The luxury retailer partnered with celebrity stylist Micaela Erlanger (she's dressed everyone from Meryl Streep and Lupita Nyong’o to Common) to conceptualize and release five different handbag styles, ranging from printed satchels to mini-structured top handle totes. The price of the bags range from $315 to $595, and the pieces can work for day or night. Though Micaela's collection launched with the holidays in mind, you could easily rework a tote like this one for the office after the festivities are over.

If you've already maxed out closet space for yourself this year, consider gifting one of these bags, which are either part of Micaela's capsule collection or picked by her from the brand's Winter '19 collection, to your mom, sister, or BFF. You're guaranteed to end up on everyone's nice list.

Kylie Golightly
Brahmin brahmin.com
SHOP IT
Petra Braeburn
Brahmin brahmin.com
SHOP IT
Luxe Mini Francine Topsail
Brahmin brahmin.com
SHOP IT
Ingrid Shrine
Brahmin brahmin.com
SHOP IT
Midge Veil
Brahmin brahmin.com
SHOP IT
Caroline Elysian
Brahmin brahmin.com
SHOP IT
Luxe Faith Melbourne
Brahmin brahmin.com
SHOP IT
Caroline Melbourne
Brahmin brahmin.com
SHOP IT

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

SUBSCRIBE HERE

Related Stories
image
Delicate Jewelry You Can Wear Every Day
image
13 Stylish Bags Big Enough to Fit Your Laptop
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From The Best New Accessories
BRITAIN-ROYALS Kate Middleton's Shoppable Christening Earrings
image The Jimmy Choo x Net-a-Porter Collab Is a Must See
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
image The Bags We're Blowing Our Paycheck On
image Worth It: Plaid Bags You Can Wear Anywhere
image Away Just Launched Leather Totes
image Cute Gym Bags You Won't Mind Schlepping to Work
image
20 Cool Work Bags You'll Actually Want to Carry
image Amazon Is Selling Cute Headbands for Under $15
image
The Best Jewelry Boxes to Keep Your Baubles In
image Trending for Fall: Animal Print Boots