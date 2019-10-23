Brahmin x Micaela Erlanger Launch a Holiday Handbag Collection

The best part of the holidays isn't just spending time with your loved ones (and indulging in feasts!), but also getting dressed up in your most festive attire. With so many company parties, family gatherings, and even weddings to attend this season, it's important to have the right dresses, shoes, and bags. Brahmin has the latter covered with its newest holiday accessories launch, which dropped Wednesday morning.

The Midge Veil in Obsidian from the brand's winter 2019 line. Brahmin

The luxury retailer partnered with celebrity stylist Micaela Erlanger (she's dressed everyone from Meryl Streep and Lupita Nyong’o to Common) to conceptualize and release five different handbag styles, ranging from printed satchels to mini-structured top handle totes. The price of the bags range from $315 to $595, and the pieces can work for day or night. Though Micaela's collection launched with the holidays in mind, you could easily rework a tote like this one for the office after the festivities are over.



If you've already maxed out closet space for yourself this year, consider gifting one of these bags, which are either part of Micaela's capsule collection or picked by her from the brand's Winter '19 collection, to your mom, sister, or BFF. You're guaranteed to end up on everyone's nice list.

