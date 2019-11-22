image
Meghan Markle's Beloved Strathberry Tote Will Be on Sale This Black Friday

I've already set my alarm.

image
By Katherine J Igoe
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Visit Nottingham
Max Mumby/IndigoGetty Images
    • Between November 26 and December 2, that and a number of other bags will be up to 30 percent off, which is pretty unusual for the (very popular) brand.

        Start getting ready now, because I have some spectacular fashion news for you: Strathberry is having a rare Black Friday sale that includes U.S. shoppers, and Meghan Markle's beloved tote will be one of the items. The brand confirms to Marie Claire that the Strathberry site sale will include free online shipping on all orders over $200, as well as 20-40 percent discounts across most of their styles, so it's going to be pretty spectacular.

        Strathberry
        $770.00
        SHOP IT

        The tote in question will be 20 percent off, and will undoubtedly sell out as it so often does (If you remember, the first time Meghan wore the brand, the bag sold out in 11 minutes. So, if you want the bag, be ready to snap it up quickly when it goes on sale, is what I'm saying.)

        If you remember, Meghan wore the Strathberry tote for her very first outing with Prince Harry in December 2017, and she has since been seen wearing a couple different bags by the brand. It's an item that has a low price-per-wear factor, because of how classic it is and how you'll be able to wear it for years—but an even lower price is, obviously, even better.

        Strathberry owner Leeanne Hundleby explained that since the bag became a favorite of the Duchess, the phone has "never stopped ringing," so the sale will probably be unbelievably popular.

        It's unclear whether Nordstrom will restock and price-match, but here's the link to that bag on their website, too. You know, just to cover all your bases.

        That's not the only Meghan-loved bag that's getting a Black Friday discount. Strathberry's East/West crossbody, which Meghan wore in green, will also be on sale but only in select colors like red. But the green might go on sale, so keep an eye out there as well. Here's the Nordstrom link.

        Here's the original image of Meghan and her gorgeous, gorgeous tote:

        image
        WPA PoolGetty Images

        So that you can feel inspired when you're setting your alarm. Ready, set...

