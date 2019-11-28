The iconic green Versace “jungle” dress worn by Jennifer Lopez is at the centre of a major lawsuit by the designer brand against fast fashion retailer, Fashion Nova.



The Italian fashion house is suing Fashion Nova for replicating the famous design, which JLo reprised earlier this year on the spring 2020 runway.





Lopez first wore the piece almost 20 years ago to the 2000 Grammys, when it became responsible for the invention of Google Image search.

Just when you’d almost recovered from Jennifer Lopez’s surprise appearance on the Versace runway back in September, the iconic jungle dress is back in the press. But this time, it’s not down to JLo’s glowing goddess radiance realness. Which we’re still not over, by the way.

The green Versace dress, first made famous by Lopez when she wore it to the 2000 Grammy Awards, has found itself at the center of a major lawsuit. Forbes reports that the Italian fashion house is suing fast fashion retailer and Kylie Jenner's fave, Fashion Nova, for allegedly copying and replicating some of its most popular creations—including JLo’s LGD (little green dress).

According to Forbes, the 35-page complaint by Versace “seeks a jury trial to stop Fashion Nova from selling the offending clothes and asks to be paid attorney’s fees and other damages.”

Alongside the jungle dress, there’s also a multicolored “Pop Heart” style and a black and gold “Barocco” print being included in the allegations. The statement by Versace claims that Fashion Nova’s ability create a constant stream of new lines is down to “its willingness to copy the copyrighted designs, trademarks and trade dress elements of well-known designers such as Versace.”

Yikes.

J. Vespa Getty Images

Jacopo Raule Getty Images

It’s not the first time that Fashion Nova, who even recreated Meghan Markle's royal wedding dress, has found itself in hot water for its steady flow of ‘inspired’ items of clothing. Back in February, Kim Kardashian West blasted the affordable brand across social media for allegedly recreating a daring Thierry Mugler dress that she wore to the Hollywood Beauty Awards.

At the time, Kim tweeted: “It’s devastating to see these fashion companies rip off designs that have taken the blood, sweat and tears of true designers who have put their all into their own original ideas.”

Lawsuit or no lawsuit, it goes without saying that, whatever the price tag, NOBODY wears it like JLo.

For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

Subscribe Here