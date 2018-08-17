Kylie Jenner recently gave a tour of Jenner's purse closet that contained more designer bags than I could count. From this three-minute video alone, her lifestyle certainly seemed unattainable. But, as lavish as Jenner portrays her life to be, she can also do a 180 to show off her more affordable style. In an Instagram post on Thursday, the 21-year-old snapped herself in an off-the-shoulder black jumpsuit, which complemented her fresh blonde bob haircut.

The one piece came from Fashion Nova, a brand Jenner's worn multiple times on the 'gram, and costs only $25. Though I know Jenner likely gets paid to post about certain brands (an Instagram post from her is reportedly worth $1 million), this jumpsuit would be something she'd wear IRL. She follows in sister Kim's footsteps in terms of wearing super tight body-con clothing.

To top off her look, Jenner wore a pair of gold initial earrings–a "K" for Kylie—and a pair of the now-sold-out Adidas "Falcon" sneakers. I have to admit, whether Jenner really loved the bodysuit or wore it as an #ad for the brand, the piece looked really good on her. So much so, I thought about buying it. The one piece would make a sexy, cat woman suit for Halloween, don't you think?

